12 Best Travel Spots For 20-Somethings

Traveling doesn't come with an expiration date, but there are cities around the world that are better to see in your 20s. Whether it's affordability or bustling nightlife you're looking for, it's best to cross off destinations that offer those qualities sooner rather than later. Because one: increased tourism may raise costs over the next few years, and two: let's be real, you won't be into the bar and club scene forever. So consider checking out these 12 travel spots ASAP.