 Skip Nav
DIY
70 Mind-Blowing DIY Halloween Costumes For Women
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Best Travel Spots For 20-Somethings

Traveling doesn't come with an expiration date, but there are cities around the world that are better to see in your 20s. Whether it's affordability or bustling nightlife you're looking for, it's best to cross off destinations that offer those qualities sooner rather than later. Because one: increased tourism may raise costs over the next few years, and two: let's be real, you won't be into the bar and club scene forever. So consider checking out these 12 travel spots ASAP.

Related
Travel on the Cheap: A Guide to Experiencing the Best on a Budget
Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica
Tel Aviv, Israel
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Tulum, Mexico
Santorini, Greece
New Orleans, Louisiana
El Nido, Palawan
Ibiza, Spain
Tokyo, Japan
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Reykjavik, Iceland
Miami, Florida
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationAgeTravel
Tim Burton
Why Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Is Better With The Nightmare Before Christmas Theme
by Tara Block
What Living Out of a Suitcase Is Like
Travel
by Samantha O'Brochta
Best Places to See Fall Leaves in New York
Road Trip
by Lauren Breedlove
Disney Bucket List
Walt Disney World
Every Disney Fan Should Complete This Incredible Bucket List
by Brinton Parker
Take Photos of Stove Before Vacation
Travel
The Genius Reason You Should Take a Photo of Your Stove Before You Travel
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds