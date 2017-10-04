 Skip Nav
16 Small US Towns to Visit If You Love Fall

While there's so much to see in the US, there are also many small towns worth putting on your radarespecially during Fall. There's something about getting out of the city and escaping to a place with picturesque foliage that instantly gets you in the spirit of the season. Whether you're looking to check out harvest festivals, leaf peep, or just enjoy the Autumn month somewhere new, we've got the perfect list for you. See 16 small towns in America to visit in the Fall.

Harpers Ferry, WV
Newburyport, MA
Houghton, MI
Blowing Rock, NC
Oakland, MD
Camden, ME
Mountain Lakes, NJ
Manchester, VT
Hood River, OR
Saranac Lake, NY
Kent, CT
Sugar Hill, NH
Breckenridge, CO
Jim Thorpe, PA
Litchfield Hills, CT
Gatlinburg, TN
