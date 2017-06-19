 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Bubble Hotel in Iceland Lets You Sleep Under the Northern Lights!
Smirnoff
Here's Everything You Need to Plan the Ultimate Block Party
Travel
17 Secrets From TSA Employees That Will Completely Shock You
Summer
All You Need Is 2 Ingredients For This DIY Ant Trap (and You Probably Already Have Them)
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Bubble Hotel in Iceland Lets You Sleep Under the Northern Lights!

Seeing the Northern Lights is definitely a bucket-list-worthy item, but how about sleeping under the aurora borealis in the comfort of your very own bubble? Buubble, a unique lodging experience outside of Reykjavik, Iceland, calls itself "the five million star hotel." Considering the Icelandic sky is your roof, we'd say that's a pretty accurate self-rating.

Guests can choose between five transparent accommodations, from the Una ($281 USD) to the Maria ($291 USD), which come with either a double bed or a round bed. If you choose to visit during the Summer, the ventilation system allows you to enjoy views of the midnight sun without your "room" fogging up. Its heating system also ensures that you're kept cozy all night during your stay between mid-August and March, the best window of time to see the stunning Northern Lights. The bubble includes limited amenities, but a shared service house features toilets, showers, a kitchen, and a dining area for guests.

Aside from the outbuilding, guests can enjoy total privacy in their rooms. Each bubble is completely surrounded by trees, so you won't have to worry about anyone looking in. Because Buubble is situated on a private farming/forest area, wildlife won't be an issue either.

Based on the guests' experience, Buubble looks like an unforgettable stay! Check out the photos ahead.

Related
This Single Hotel Room in the Middle of the Swiss Alps Is Completely Open to the Air

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationBucket ListHotelsIcelandTravel
Join The Conversation
Summer
50 States of Summer Travel Destinations
by Kathryn McLamb
Iceland Winter Wedding Photos
Wedding
This Couple's Icelandic Wedding Is a Romantic Fantasy Come to Life
by Macy Williams
Blue Lagoon Spa in Iceland: Pictures and Travel Guide
Blue Lagoon
Take a Journey to Iceland's Blue Lagoon Spa
by Annie Tomlin
The World's Best Hotel Pools
Summer
The World's Most Beautiful Hotel Pools
by Maggie Winterfeldt
What Is an Icelandic Horse?
Cute Animals
These Icelandic Horses Make My Heart Melt
by Morgan Ashley Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds