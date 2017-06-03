Is Buying a VIP Ticket to a Music Festival Worth It?

s

General admission tickets to music festivals are crazy expensive to begin with, so what's the deal with VIP, and could it possibly be worth the outrageous cost? Almost all music festivals now have "VIP" and "Platinum" tickets that go for twice the amount of a standard ticket, an upwards of a $1,000 per person or more. I've been to my fair share of music festivals, but never had I experienced VIP until this weekend while covering the BottleRock Festival in Napa as press. I have to confess, I loved every single minute of it. VIP reinvigorated my love of and passion for music festivals. Yes, a VIP ticket is a total luxury that may not be feasible for many (including myself), but it has some surprising pros that may entice you to purchase.

VIP Views

The number one reason to buy a VIP ticket is to have access to a better view of the stage. The most confusing thing I discovered while at BottleRock is there are many tiers to VIP. There's standard VIP ($709), then VIP Plus ($1,200), and finally VIP Platinum ($3,500). All VIP people had access to the front of the main stage. We're talking several feet with plenty of breathing room, so there's no cramming or fighting for a spot. Then, there's VIP Plus, which has access to the Alaska Airlines Skydeck, an elevated tent to the side of the stage that offers an incredible, unobstructed view of the stage (away from the crowd), comfortable seating, shade, and free, unlimited drinks (which cost about $15 a pop for festival-goers).

Then, there's VIP Platinum, which offers backstage access(!) and a private tent to the right of the stage. The balcony of the Platinum stage is basically eye level of the main stage. I did have a chance to see Macklemore backstage. It's incredible to see the musicians up close and take in the energetic audience from their perspective. It felt like being a rockstar for the day, living vicariously through the performers. There is one slight catch: no one is allowed to stay the whole set. So that everyone has a chance to go backstage, the small group stays for a few songs before being escorted out.

VIP Bathrooms

General admission = Porta Potties. VIP means air-conditioned bathrooms with flushable toilets, toilet paper, sinks, and soap. Three days in the sun, and I was beyond grateful for this. I never stood in line, and attendants kept the toilet paper and paper towels stocked at all times.

Private VIP Stage

All VIP had access to a "VIP Village" that had private bars, restaurants, restrooms, and even a private stage. Headliners performed on this stage exclusively for the VIP, so you could catch the artists in a more intimate setting.

Free Drinks and Food

You have to pay the big, big bucks to have access to free drinks and food. The Skybar offered free drinks to VIP Plus. VIP Platinum received chef-catered foods and top shelf drinks in its white tent lounge. Then, there's the "VIP Suites," an elevated tent perched to the side of the tent (like the Skybar but sectioned out into smaller units). Sponsors and corporations rent them out and provide food and drinks to a very limited number of guests.

No Physical / Mental Exhaustion

Fighting the sun and crowds all day oftentimes lead to intense physical and mental exhaustion at music festivals, but with VIP, there's none of that. Yes, by the end of the day, I was tired. However, I didn't leave sunburned, dehydrated, or have to load up on Advil for muscle and backaches. That's a first in music festival history for me! I actually left the weekend feeling relaxed, as if I had gone on a beach vacation.

Though VIP isn't something I'll have a chance to do regularly (or even again), my experience was so positive, I'm apt to read the fine print of a VIP ticket the next time I go to a concert or music festival. If, for the right price, the ticket includes a stunning view, clean bathrooms, tons of freebies, and a relaxing experience, I know I'll be tempted to buy into it.

Travel and expenses for the author were provided by Alaska Airlines, sponsors of the BottleRock Skydeck, for the purpose of writing this story.