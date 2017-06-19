This Amtrak Route Is the Coolest (and Cheapest!) Way to See the SoCal Coast

Whether you are an avid surfer wanting to check out all of the Southern California beaches you can, looking for a fabulous day trip with delicious food, or simply wanting to explore the coast, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner will take you there in style. The Surfliner destinations include San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. Each train stop has something special to see and something delicious to taste — and it's an inexpensive way to experience everything! So grab your surfboard, your bike, and your friends, and take a trip that offers a special view of sunny Southern California. Here are some perks of the Amtrak route.



