7 Private Islands You Can Rent
You Can Visit the Real Camp From Friday the 13th, but Enter at Your Own Risk

Though he supposedly drowned in his camp's lake long before, a man wearing a hockey mask descends upon that same camp to seek his revenge. That simple premise resulted in the massive Friday the 13th franchise. Well, a lot of other stuff happens, too. If you are a horror film buff — or just like being scared sh*tless — you can soon take a tour of the original campgrounds where the movie was shot.

The first movie in the Friday the 13th franchise was filmed at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, an active camp in Hardwick, NJ. As a result, visitors are rarely allowed to tour the property. On rare occasions, however, the camp will host tours during the month of Halloween. This year, the fourth-ever tour will take place on Friday, Oct. 13. What a coincidence, right?

There are only two ways to get a ticket and secure your spot. For starters, Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco will award tickets to anyone who purchased $50 in souvenirs, not including shipping, from the official online shop. The remaining tickets will then be announced to recipients of the camp's mailing list. As soon as that announcement email goes out, tickets will promptly go on sale. The email is expected to go out on the week of Aug. 28. Or, you know, you could just stay home and hide under your covers, because that's what we'll be doing.

