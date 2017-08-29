 Skip Nav
Travel
12 Good Travel Habits You Should Develop ASAP
Travel
I Got to an Airbnb, and It Was a Nightmare — Here's What Happened Next
Walt Disney World
Is Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios Getting a New Name?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Affordable Ideas For Your Halloween Party

For diehard Halloween fans, Oct. 31 can't come quickly enough. With the creative costumes, frightening films, and delicious treats, what's not to love? While throwing a Halloween party is a great way to express your love for this spooky time of year, it can get expensive. But it doesn't have to be! With some DIY decor and cheap bits and pieces, you can easily throw a hair-raisingly good Halloween party!

Festive Invitations
Trick-or-Treat Banner
Ghost Lantern
Photo Booth Props
Skull Candle Holder
Pumpkin Punch Dispenser
Paint Can Ice Bucket
Cauldron Serving Set
Spooky Cookie Cutters
Eyeball Cake Toppers
Eyeball String Lights
Cat Paper Napkins
Spider Votive Candle Holders
Skull Paper Plates
Bat Treat Bags
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Party DecorationsHalloween PartiesParty IdeasDIYHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
Disneyland Halloween Tips
Disney
by Hilary White
Feminist Halloween Costumes
Women
30+ Fierce Halloween Costumes That Empower Women
by Hilary White
Funny Halloween Costumes
Humor
44 Fabulously Funny Halloween Costumes For Women
by Hilary White
No-Bake Fall Cheesecake Recipes
Recipes
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds