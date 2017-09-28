 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Haunted House Essentials For an Epic Halloween — All $25 or Less

If you're looking to transform your home into the spookiest haunted house on the block, you have come to the right place. Here at POPSUGAR, we are Halloween addicts. That's why it was no problem at all for us to scour all corners of the internet for the coolest decorations out there. What makes it even better is that all of these items are affordable. It's a win-win situation. If you're on the hunt for ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs, and more, shop through our ultimate guide. You'll have trick-or-treaters flocking to your place. These products will make this year's All Hallows' Eve the best one yet.

Related
Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 15 of Our Favorite Products Under $25

Large Spider Decoration
$4
Buy Now
Boop Decals Zombie Hands Decal Sticker
$10
Buy Now
Forum Novelties Halloween Horror Zombie Garden Gnome
$13
Buy Now
Halloween Bag of Bones
$20
Buy Now
Hyde and Eek! Boutique LED Halloween Metal Raven Lights
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Beware Glow Light Sign
Pier 1 Imports Duke & Duchess Skeleton Wall Decor
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Haunted Sonic Lantern
Large Spider Decoration
Boop Decals Zombie Hands Decal Sticker
World Market Bag of Bats
Morris Costumes Halloween Witches Magic Light Orb in Red
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Lit Pumpkin
Faux Neon Purple Bat Silhouette
Philips Orange Lights Halloween Motion Projector
Forum Novelties Halloween Horror Zombie Garden Gnome
Halloween Bag of Bones
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween Cloche Decoration
Hyde and Eek! Boutique Halloween LED Color-Changing Eyeball String Lights
Halloween Chandelier Lighted Black
Start Slideshow
Affordable DecorHalloween DecorHalloweenShopping
Shop More
Target Outdoor Lighting SHOP MORE
Smith & Hawken
Outdoor Lantern Stainless Steel & Glass with Square Handle
from Target
$16.99
Smith & Hawken
10ct String Lights with Stainless Steel Socket Collar with White Wire
from Target
$16.99
Threshold
Outdoor Marguee Sign - BBQ
from Target
$29.99
Target
10ct Indoor/Outdoor Shuttlecock String Lights
from Target
$11.99
Kenroy Home
Outdoor Spotlight Kenroy Black
from Target
$59.99
Target Home & Living SHOP MORE
Target
Butler Specialty End Table Light Brown
from Target
$239.99
Threshold
Wood Rectangular Milk Crate
from Target
$34.99
Target
Southern Enterprises Chicago Floating Shelf Collection - Espresso
from Target
$20.49
Linon Home Décor
Linon Bookcase Gray 4 Shelf
from Target
$159.99
Xhilaration
Braided Texture Comforter Set
from Target
$39.99$27.98
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Pier 1 Imports
Coastal Shells 20" Wreath
from Pier 1 Imports
$59.95
Pier 1 Imports
Hank the Longhorn Cow Natural Decor
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95
Pier 1 Imports
American Flag Tapestry Pillow
from Pier 1 Imports
$24.95$12.38
Pier 1 Imports
Bryant Large Wicker Basket with Chalkboard
from Pier 1 Imports
$34.95
Pier 1 Imports
Bride & Groom Nutcrackers
from Pier 1 Imports
$29.95
Target Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
The Prettiest Rose Gold Flatware — Starting at Just $13!
by Erica Young
Affordable Decor
The 14 Most Expensive-Looking Pieces From Target's New Project 62 Collection
by Angela Elias
Travel
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
by Tara Block
Organization
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
by Rebecca Brown
Target Outdoor Lighting AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Decor Shopping
Caution! These 98 Cool and Creepy Halloween Decorations Will Leave You Bewitched
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Trick or Treat! Target Released Its Halloween Collection — Here Are 30 Items We Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Target Proves It's Not Too Early to Start Buying Halloween Porch Decorations
by Kelsey Garcia
Summer decor
Wow, You Won't Believe These 11 Outdoor Decor Gems Are All From Target
by Macy Cate Williams
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween Decor
Halloween Decor For the Shameless Glamour Puss
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Pier 1 Imports
No Doubt, Pier 1 Imports Has the Coolest Halloween Decor of 2017 — See Our 21 Favorites
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
Greet the Season With These 13 Beautiful Fall Wreaths
by Macy Cate Williams
Decor Shopping
32 Fall Decor Items That Will Make Your Home Feel Cozy and Festive
by Macy Cate Williams
Target Decor AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Affordable Decor
50 Easy Ways to Turn Your Home Into an Oasis of Coziness
by Kate McKenna
Decor Shopping
Target's Fall Decor Line Has Arrived! Here Are 7 Products You Need For Cozy Vibes
by Macy Cate Williams
Back to School
38 On-Trend Dorm Decor Pieces You Can Score For Less From Target
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Kid Shopping
50 Adorable Decor Items For an Elephant-Themed Nursery
by Alessia Santoro
Target Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
melissarieke
tracy_hensel
ahousewithbooks
meaningfulspaces
Pier 1 Imports Seasonal Decor AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kelleynan
interiorofficial
thegreenspringhome
thesavvycamel
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds