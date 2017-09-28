16 Haunted House Essentials For an Epic Halloween — All $25 or Less

If you're looking to transform your home into the spookiest haunted house on the block, you have come to the right place. Here at POPSUGAR, we are Halloween addicts. That's why it was no problem at all for us to scour all corners of the internet for the coolest decorations out there. What makes it even better is that all of these items are affordable. It's a win-win situation. If you're on the hunt for ghosts, skeletons, cobwebs, and more, shop through our ultimate guide. You'll have trick-or-treaters flocking to your place. These products will make this year's All Hallows' Eve the best one yet.