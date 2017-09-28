41 Cheap Things to Do Alone

Having company's great and all, but sometimes you just need some time to yourself. It gives you the freedom to do whatever you want, you gain a sense of independence, and most importantly, it allows you to take a break and recharge. Spending time alone can also save you some cash — if you do it right. See 41 cheap and fun things to do by yourself below!

Listen to music. Binge-watch a series or have an all-day movie marathon. Plan your next vacation. People watch. Make yourself a romantic dinner at home. Rearrange your room. Go sightseeing in your own city. Give yourself a makeover. Make a bucket list. Pick up a new hobby like calligraphy or beer-brewing. Get lost in your neighborhood bookstore. Experiment in the kitchen. Tour a museum on free admission days. Work out. Take a long nap. Start a DIY project on your Pinterest board. Sing and dance in your underwear. Soak in a long, hot bath. Have a picnic at your local park. Go geocaching. Take a hike. Have a photo session around your city. Start a passion project or blog. Practice yoga at home. Reread your favorite book. Check out a free concert or festival. Write thank-you cards. Go for a long drive. Volunteer. Reorganize your closet, drawers, or bookshelf. Get work done (or just hang out) at your favorite coffee shop. Go window shopping. Shamelessly pig out in bed. Write all your thoughts and goals into a journal. Experiment with different beauty looks and styles. Watch music videos. Do a mind-challenging activity like Sudoku. Blast music and go on a cleaning spree. Get nostalgic and look through old photos. Stargaze. Do absolutely nothing at all.