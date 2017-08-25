 Skip Nav
Disney
5 Best Disneyland Walls to Take Photos in Front of on Your Next Visit
Productivity
Removing These 31 Things From Your Life Will Make You Happier and More Successful 
Disney
These Abandoned Disney Park Photos Look Like Scenes From a Postapocalyptic World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Climb Aboard a Christmas Market Cruise For a Totally Unique Holiday Vacation

Looking to marvel in the magic of the holiday season a bit differently this year? Consider setting sail on a river cruise dedicated to experiencing some of Europe's most festive Christmas markets. From the captivating gingerbread aromas to the handcrafted collectibles and free-flowing hot mulled wine, we wouldn't be surprised if even Scrooge fell in fa-la-la-la-love with these seven holiday cruises.

Related
18 Unreal Holiday Destinations That You Have to See to Believe

Uniworld: Enchanting Christmas and New Year's
Viking: Christmas in Germany
Scenic: Danube Christmas Markets
And yes, there will be lots of market festivities, too! From the magical Viennese markets to the Budapest Christmas Fair and Winter Festival, get ready to feast your eyes on a vast array of seasonal gifts and mouth-watering treats. Just don't forget to bring your appetite!
Ama Waterways: Christmas Markets on the Rhine
Tauck: Christmas Markets Along the Dunabe Eastbound
Croisi Europe Cruises: Christmas Markets Cruise
Just remember to come here hungry and be prepared to eat! Have you ever seen so many pretzels?
After relishing in the market magic, be sure to take some time to wander around the beautifully decorated streets. While all the cities ooze with holiday cheer, Strasbourg is particularly mesmerizing. It's easy to see why this pocket of France is recognized as the Capital of Christmas!
Avalon Waterways: Christmas in the Heart of Germany
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday TravelCruiseEuropeChristmasHolidayTravel
Join The Conversation
Holiday
by Hilary White
Machu Picchu Tips
Travel
The Biggest Mistake I Made Before Hiking to Machu Picchu
by Kathryn McLamb
Primark Harry Potter Holiday Decorations
Holiday Living
PSA: These Harry Potter Holiday Decorations Might Sell Out Before Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Roller Coasters at Disney Parks
Walt Disney World
by Nicole Yi
Places That May Not Exist Someday
Travel
by Shelby Eden
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds