Climb Aboard a Christmas Market Cruise For a Totally Unique Holiday Vacation

Looking to marvel in the magic of the holiday season a bit differently this year? Consider setting sail on a river cruise dedicated to experiencing some of Europe's most festive Christmas markets. From the captivating gingerbread aromas to the handcrafted collectibles and free-flowing hot mulled wine, we wouldn't be surprised if even Scrooge fell in fa-la-la-la-love with these seven holiday cruises.



18 Unreal Holiday Destinations That You Have to See to Believe Related