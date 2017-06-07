10 Places to Visit If You Love Paris

What comes to mind when you think of Paris? Chic French women sipping wine at outdoor cafés? Beautiful buildings lining the Seine? Trisha Ping, an editor for Lonely Planet, says two words top her list: elegance and history. "Paris manages to be modern while feeling timeless, a tough balance and a really alluring combination for visitors." Paris is special thanks to its well-preserved architecture, picturesque river, and numerous street performers and buzzing cafes, says Ping's fellow Lonely Planet destination editor Bailey Freeman. "Everything feels like a scene out of a film, and you'll find yourself stumbling over fascinating encounters and perfectly framed moments," she tells us.

Is there anywhere else on earth that can compare? Possibly. If you crave that feeling you get when you're in Paris — but still have an urge to discover new cities — you'll want to start with these 10 spots.