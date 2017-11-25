 Skip Nav
11 Things You'll Fall in Love With on This Southern California Train Trip
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
Cars
Refresh and Clean Your Car Seats With Ease
Eco
Filthy Dishwasher? How to Naturally Clean It
11 Things You'll Fall in Love With on This Southern California Train Trip

Oftentimes when we think of jumping on a form of transportation after a full week of commuting, it summons hellish types of thoughts. But what if it could be — dare we say it? — fun? We get it; the last thing you want to do is feel like you're on your way to work. But we're pretty sure your commute doesn't involve ocean strolls, acai bowls, guacamole, and happy hour thirst quenchers. (If it does, then sign us up for that fantasy!)

You pay per zone, or for $12 you can score yourself a day pass and ride to your heart's content. Maybe even score yourself some points in the "creative date idea" category — just saying. The Coaster in Southern California has got you covered. It takes one hour to travel the whole route, boppin' along to each of the eight coastal town stops, where you'll uncover more of those California vibes within each hood. Complete it all in one ambitious day and you'll be some sort of hero. Or, more likely, chip away at every location and really savor the experience of each stop. Either way, you deserve a trophy, you coastal explorer of towns, you.

Old Town San Diego
Torrey Pines via Sorrento Valley
La Jolla via Sorrento Valley
Del Mar via Solana Beach
Solana Beach
Encinitas
Encinitas, Part 2
Carlsbad Poinsettia
Carlsbad Village
Oceanside
Oceanside Bonus
