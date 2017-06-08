2-Ingredient DIY Coffee Eye Serum For Dark Circles

We're going to tell you something you may not want to admit or hear. You're getting older. Gasp! We know. It may not be a surprise to think about it, but sometimes when you glance in the mirror you can see the effects. Dark circles under your eyes are inevitable, especially when you're working long hours, not sleeping enough, and trying to deal with whatever life throws your way.

Here's an inexpensive natural skincare DIY that will help reduce the dark circles and the puffiness around the eyes. The best part is, you only need two ingredients: almond oil (you can purchase at any corner pharmacy) and coffee grounds.

How does it work? The caffeine in the coffee improves circulation and in effect, diminishes the appearance of circles by plumping up the skin. The almond oil, which is loaded with vitamin E and A, is known to slow down UV damage. Here's how to make your own.