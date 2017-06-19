10 Cool Destinations to Visit If You Need to Escape the Heat

If you can't take the heat, go somewhere cooler! Thankfully, there are plenty of countries around the world to escape to when Summer hits. Whether you're seeking an ice-cold adventure or simply a sweat-free vacation, we've put together a list featuring each destination's average temperature so you know exactly what to expect. See 10 travel spots where you can cool off.



11 Gorgeous Escapes Where It Feels Like Summer All Year Round Related