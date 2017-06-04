These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"

Don't make the mistake of showing up to that pool party empty-handed. We're not talking about bringing cute hostess gifts; rather, we're talking about carrying poolside accouterments with you. Those vibrant, inflatable, sometimes food-inspired pool floats that fill everyone's lives with joy. Because what good is attending a backyard bash if you can't capture it — and get love — on social media?

Shop Brands Sunnylife · Urban Outfitters