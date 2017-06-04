6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Living Shopping Cool Pool Floaties For 2017 These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes" June 4, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Don't make the mistake of showing up to that pool party empty-handed. We're not talking about bringing cute hostess gifts; rather, we're talking about carrying poolside accouterments with you. Those vibrant, inflatable, sometimes food-inspired pool floats that fill everyone's lives with joy. Because what good is attending a backyard bash if you can't capture it — and get love — on social media? Shop Brands Sunnylife · Urban Outfitters Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Cactus Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim The deep green color in this Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Cactus ($55) is going to look great in photos. Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Banana $54.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more Sunnylife Decor Funboy Hashtag Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Send a subtle message that you're in search of "likes" with this Funboy Hashtag Pool Float ($98). Horchow Garden Decor Funboy Hashtag Pool Float $98 from Horchow Buy Now See more Horchow Garden Decor Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Have your BFF take one side and you take the other of this Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set ($88). Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set $88 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Expect to receive all the emoji and more once you post a picture of this Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float ($50). Gilt Decor Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float $50 $39 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Decor Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim This oversize Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float ($48) is going to completely dominate the pool. Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float $48 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Because candy puts everyone in a good mood, this Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float ($33) will be a sure hit. shopbop.com Home & Living Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float $33 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Millennial pink strikes again! This Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float ($48) is destined for fame. Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float $48 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Unicorn Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Every pool party needs a Unicorn Pool Float ($60). Gilt Decor Unicorn Pool Float $60 $49 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Decor Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim The must-have motif of the season is arguably the palm leaf. Be sure to bring the Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float ($60) with you on your next adventure. Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float $60 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Kick things off right by floating around on this Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float ($28). shopbop.com Home & Living Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float $28 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Sit back and watch the party unfold in this Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float ($33). shopbop.com Home & Living Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float $33 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim While you can't float on this Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float ($98), it's definitely a great place to pose in front of. Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float $98 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Imagine the blue water reflecting off of this Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float ($28) in a photo. shopbop.com Home & Living Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float $28 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Just don't get a matching sunburn when you hang out on the SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float ($60). SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float $60 from loveculture.com Buy Now Share this post SummerPoolsShopping