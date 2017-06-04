 Skip Nav
These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"

Cool Pool Floaties For 2017

These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"

These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"

Don't make the mistake of showing up to that pool party empty-handed. We're not talking about bringing cute hostess gifts; rather, we're talking about carrying poolside accouterments with you. Those vibrant, inflatable, sometimes food-inspired pool floats that fill everyone's lives with joy. Because what good is attending a backyard bash if you can't capture it — and get love — on social media?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Cactus
Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Cactus
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

The deep green color in this Sunnylife Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Cactus ($55) is going to look great in photos.

Sunnylife
Have the Last Splash Pool Float in Banana
$54.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Decor
Funboy Hashtag Pool Float
Funboy Hashtag Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Send a subtle message that you're in search of "likes" with this Funboy Hashtag Pool Float ($98).

Horchow Garden Decor
Funboy Hashtag Pool Float
$98
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Garden Decor
Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set
Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Have your BFF take one side and you take the other of this Urban Outfitters Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set ($88).

Urban Outfitters
Best Friend Heart Pool Float Set
$88
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float
Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Expect to receive all the emoji and more once you post a picture of this Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float ($50).

Gilt Decor
Heart Eyes Emoji Pool Float
$50 $39
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Decor
Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float
Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

This oversize Urban Outfitters Giant Flamingo Pool Float ($48) is going to completely dominate the pool.

Urban Outfitters
Giant Flamingo Pool Float
$48
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float
Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Because candy puts everyone in a good mood, this Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float ($33) will be a sure hit.

shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Giant Gumball Machine Pool Float
$33
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float
Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Millennial pink strikes again! This Urban Outfitters Shell Pool Float ($48) is destined for fame.

Urban Outfitters
Shell Pool Float
$48
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Unicorn Pool Float
Unicorn Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Every pool party needs a Unicorn Pool Float ($60).

Gilt Decor
Unicorn Pool Float
$60 $49
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Decor
Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float
Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

The must-have motif of the season is arguably the palm leaf. Be sure to bring the Urban Outfitters Leaf Pool Float ($60) with you on your next adventure.

Urban Outfitters
Leaf Pool Float
$60
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float
Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Kick things off right by floating around on this Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float ($28).

shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Margarita Pool Float
$28
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float
Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Sit back and watch the party unfold in this Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float ($33).

shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Giant Popcorn Pool Float
$33
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float
Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

While you can't float on this Urban Outfitters Rainbow Pool Float ($98), it's definitely a great place to pose in front of.

Urban Outfitters
Rainbow Pool Float
$98
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float
Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Imagine the blue water reflecting off of this Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float ($28) in a photo.

shopbop.com Home & Living
Gift Boutique Mermaid Tail Pool Float
$28
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Home & Living
SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float
SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Just don't get a matching sunburn when you hang out on the SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float ($60).

SunnyLife Luxe Lie-On Lobster Pool Float
$60
from loveculture.com
Buy Now
SummerPoolsShopping
