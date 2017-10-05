 Skip Nav
Travel
This Married Couple Revamped a Van, Hit the Road, and Is Traveling Across America
Target
Everything You Need to Celebrate the Day of the Dead
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Want to Oogie Boogie Over to This Cafe For Its Nightmare Before Christmas Treats

Remember that adorable cafe that had an entirely fin-tastic mermaid menu ? Creme and Sugar in Anaheim, CA, is back at it with a new themed menu, just in time for Halloween The Nightmare Before Christmas. This darling spot is serving creepy concoctions like Oogie Boogie milkshakes, Pumpkin King hot chocolates, and Deadly Nightshade lemonade. Though these treats are scary-crazy sounding, they also look scary delicious. Scroll through for a sneak peek at the Nightmare Before Christmas goodies, and make a pit stop there the next time you're on your way to Disneyland — it's right down the road!

Related
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The Nightmare Before ChristmasDisneyHalloweenTravel
Holiday
Christmas Fans, You're Going to Lose Your Mind Over This Ho, Ho, Hotel
by Tara Block
Underrated Disney Characters Costume Ideas
Disney
26 Underrated Disney Characters You Should Be This Halloween
by Morgane Le Caer
Married Couple Lives and Travels in a Van
Travel
This Married Couple Revamped a Van, Hit the Road, and Is Traveling Across America
by Willa and Lucas Via
Why You Should Get to Disneyland When It Opens
Disney
This Is the Most Important Tip You Need Before Going to Disneyland
by Tara Block
Tweets About Hocus Pocus
Nostalgia
25 People Whose Love For Hocus Pocus Burns Brighter Than the Black Flame Candle
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds