You'll Want to Oogie Boogie Over to This Cafe For Its Nightmare Before Christmas Treats

Remember that adorable cafe that had an entirely fin-tastic mermaid menu ? Creme and Sugar in Anaheim, CA, is back at it with a new themed menu, just in time for Halloween — The Nightmare Before Christmas. This darling spot is serving creepy concoctions like Oogie Boogie milkshakes, Pumpkin King hot chocolates, and Deadly Nightshade lemonade. Though these treats are scary-crazy sounding, they also look scary delicious. Scroll through for a sneak peek at the Nightmare Before Christmas goodies, and make a pit stop there the next time you're on your way to Disneyland — it's right down the road!