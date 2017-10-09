DIY Halloween Spell Books
Hosting a Halloween Bash This Year? Don't Miss Out on This Eerily Easy DIY
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Hosting a Halloween Bash This Year? Don't Miss Out on This Eerily Easy DIY
Recycle old books that you'll never read again into a library of DIY Spell Books that are sure to add a spooky touch to your Halloween decor. You'll even impress yourself with how awesome they turn out. The best part about this project: flaws are encouraged.
What you'll need:
- Old hardcover books or blank journals if you want to write your own spells
- Hot glue gun with extra glue sticks
- Adhesive craft foam
- Tissue paper
- Scissors
- Tape
- Foam brush
- Black craft paint
- Silver craft paint
- Glitter craft paint
- Mod Podge
0previous images
-16more images