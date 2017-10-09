 Skip Nav
The Genius Reason You Should Take a Photo of Your Stove Before You Travel
40 Things You've Been Doing Wrong All Your Life
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Hosting a Halloween Bash This Year? Don't Miss Out on This Eerily Easy DIY

Recycle old books that you'll never read again into a library of DIY Spell Books that are sure to add a spooky touch to your Halloween decor. You'll even impress yourself with how awesome they turn out. The best part about this project: flaws are encouraged.

What you'll need:

  • Old hardcover books or blank journals if you want to write your own spells
  • Hot glue gun with extra glue sticks
  • Adhesive craft foam
  • Tissue paper
  • Scissors
  • Tape
  • Foam brush
  • Black craft paint
  • Silver craft paint
  • Glitter craft paint
  • Mod Podge

Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
Step 8
Project Complete!
