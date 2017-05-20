These DIY Marquee Letters Are Perfect For Weddings, Parties, or Your Home!

Marquee letters literally light up any party or home while looking cool and way more expensive than they are to make. Married DIYers Evan and Katelyn created a step-by-step video of how to re-create your own signs at home. This project was the very first DIY they ever did together, which they built for their sweet outdoor wedding.

Though the letters are made of wood and metal for complete sturdiness, the pair say they're very easy to put together regardless of your DIY level. Weddings, engagement shoots, and parties are only just the beginning of what you can create them for. Evan and Katelyn even have theirs in their living room. Check out the video above and a list of supplies below!

Materials you'll need:

2'x4'3/4" plywood

6"-wide metal flashing

Minwax dark walnut stain

Globe string lights

Finishing nails

Superglue

Scrap wood

Tools you'll need: