35 Things You'll Regret Doing in Life
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
29 Spine-Chilling Halloween Costumes to DIY For Scary Cheap

You know what's even scarier than Halloween? Trying to find the perfect costume. Each year, the pressure increases to have the best idea ever, and with creativity overflowing on the Internet, this year is no different. Sure, you could go for something cutesy, but why not shock your friends with the most terrifying costume ever? Whether you want to fulfill your dream of playing your favorite villain or you just want to look downright dead, we've got all the scary costumes covered. What's even better is that you can make them at home for next to nothing. Check out all of our spooky costumes you can DIY, and get the inspiration — or blood — flowing.

Vampire
Sinister Clown
Ghost
Tooth Fairy Gone Bad
Beheaded
Skeleton
Mummy
Billy the Puppet
Zombie Prom Queen
Carrie
Zombie
The Child Snatcher
Back From the Dead
Dead Bride
Cruella de Vil
Frankenstein
Deadly Butcher
Unzipped
Homicidal Housewife
Krumm
Creepy Devil and Lizard Creature
The Grady Twins
Killer Nurse
Samara
Creepy Doll
Evil Bunny
The Joker
Dead Disney Characters
Wicked Witch of the West
