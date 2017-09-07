29 Supercreative DIY Wonder Woman Costumes

Too soon? Never. Thanks to the badass heroine at the heart of Wonder Woman, we're already itching to get started on our Halloween costume. If you need some extra motivation to try your hand at a DIY Wonder Woman costume, we've pulled together some of our favorite inspirational looks from Instagram. From simple outfits that are easy to put together with what you already have to more aspirational costumes by cosplayers, there's something for all kinds of aspiring superheroes . . . no actual superpowers required.