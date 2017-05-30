 Skip Nav
19 Facts About Disney's Very Own Private Island
Consumerism
7 Fascinating Target Facts Ultimate Fans Don't Even Know
Travel
The Stunning View You Get at Horseshoe Bend Is Unlike Any Other in the World
Travel
Dubai's Luxury Hotel Is Downright Ridiculous — Wait Until You See the Amenities
19 Facts About Disney's Very Own Private Island

Disney Cruise Line ships are so magical, it can sometimes be hard to imagine wanting to get off of one at all. But one look at Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line's private island in the Bahamas, and you'll be booking it off the boat faster than you can say "Mickey Mouse." Castaway Cay is a port that Disney Cruise Line ships sailing the Caribbean and the Bahamas dock at for a day during the trip, and it is a destination that simply can't be missed. The island offers both off- and on-land excursions all day, white sand and crystal-clear water, fun for families, and exclusive areas for adults. If you are planning your next Disney Cruise, then make sure you know these Castaway Cay facts before sailing away. Add this to your Disney bucket list!

23 Cruise Hacks That Will Change Your Entire Trip

