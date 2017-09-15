 Skip Nav
These Surprising Things About Disney Cruise Line Will Make You Love It Even More

If you're already a fan of Disney Cruises (and who can blame you?), then fun facts about the line will only make your next trip sweeter. We've rounded up interesting things about the cruise ships and Disney Cruise Line in general that may surprise you — and may make you love it all even more!

1. Disney is the only cruise line to feature films the same day they premiere on land. This includes movies in 3D! 2. The Walt Disney Theater spans three whole decks. On the Disney Fantasy and Dream, the gorgeous theater can seat 1,340 guests, and the theater on Disney Magic can seat 977.
3. Disney Cruise ships are the only ones in the world to have FOUR captains. There's the ship's captain, of course, plus Captain Mickey, Captain Hook, and Captain Jack Sparrow. 4. The ships save up to 22.3 million gallons of fresh water per year! Disney Cruise Line says, "condensation from the shipboard air conditioning units is reclaimed and re-used to wash the decks," which shows how environmentally conscious the cruise line is.
5. The ship whistles play different songs. A prominent element when sailing away, all of the cruise ship whistles perform the first seven notes of "When You Wish Upon a Star," and Disney Fantasy plays measures of "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life For Me)," "It's a Small World," "Be Our Guest," "Hi Diddle Dee Dee (An Actor's Life For Me)," and "A Dream Is a Wish." The songs will make you smile as the ship sails. 6. The Disney Magic and Disney Wonder are both longer than Main Street U.S.A. in Walt Disney World. The ships are 964 feet long!
7. The lifeboats are a very special color. The ship's lifeboats are yellow instead of orange, which used to be regulation for all cruise ships. Disney fought to have the specific lifeboat color in order to match the color of Mickey's shoes. It won, and now Mickey's yellow Pantone 99 is a patented color to be used only by Disney. 8. The anchor on the Disney Magic weighs as much as three elephants. In other words, it weighs 28,200 pounds.
9. The colors of Disney Cruise ships are inspired by Mickey Mouse. Disney Cruise ships are painted in colors that match the famous mouse — white structure, black hull, two big red funnels, and a special yellow for the lifeboats. 10. Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream are 1,115 feet long. According to Disney, the ships are longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the height of NYC's Chrysler Building.
11. Each cruise ship lobby features a different famous Disney character. Minnie Mouse is posted up on the Disney Fantasy, while Donald Duck or "Admiral Donald" poses front and center on the Disney Dream. 12. Sorcerer Mickey stands at the bow of Disney Magic. Steamboat Willie is at the bow of the Disney Wonder.
13. The Disney Fantasy's main entrance hall has a HUGE chandelier that's able to perform about 30 different lighting cues. The room can be turned into a performance hall when needed — it can even drop confetti! The chandelier is more than 10 feet in diameter, and according to Disney, it is a "one-of-a-kind work of art evoking a peacock in stained glass and more than 60,000 clear Swarovski crystal beads." In other words, it's stunning. 14. On average, Disney Cruise Line cast members represent about 86 different nationalities. Disney employs a diverse group of people who are all there to help and entertain cruise goers.
15. Way more than half of all staterooms have a view of the ocean. Eighty-eight percent of rooms on the Disney Fantasy and Dream give you a view of the water, and 70 percent of the staterooms on the Wonder and Magic allow you to see the beautiful sea as you sail away. 16. The Disney Wonder and Magic have about one crew member for every three guests. That's about 950 crew members total, which definitely explains the impeccable customer service on Disney Cruise ships!
17. The famous Palo restaurant is inspired by Italy. The Disney Magic and Disney Wonder both originated from Italy, so the food and decor are inspired by the country — Palo got its name from the poles that line the famous canals of Venice. 18. On an average seven-day cruise on the Disney Magic, about 2,700 bottles of wine and Champagne are consumed. According to Disney, that's not even the half of it! More than 57,000 cups of coffee are drunk, 10,000 pounds of chicken eaten, and 12,385 bottles or cans of beer sipped.
19. If the temperature drops, the pools heat up. Even if it gets chilly outside, the ship heats the pools when the temperature drops below 75 degrees, so guests can still enjoy them. 20. Disney owns a private island that only cruise guests can visit. Castaway Cay is a beautiful island in the Bahamas that guests on Bahamian and Caribbean cruises get to see and explore. According to Disney Cruise Line, around 60 Disney Cruise Line crew members live and work full-time on the island!
