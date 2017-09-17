7 Ways You Can Celebrate Your Birthday at Disneyland

Image Source: Eunice Hahn

Anyone who's celebrated their birthday at the happiest place on earth will tell you that there ain't no party like a Disneyland party. Though it's already magical enough to spend the day at the parks, there are also several things Disney offers to make the occasion even more special for you. Sadly, guests are no longer able to receive free admission on their birthdays, but there are plenty of ways to kick off being another year older with some Disney flair.

Birthday button: Head to City Hall on Main Street USA or Guest Services in Disney California Adventure to receive your complimentary birthday button. Expect to be showered with birthday greetings from guests and staff members all day! In-room celebrations: If you're planning to stay at the resort hotel on your birthday, you can arrange for your room to be decorated — for a price, of course. Choose from seven different options that are complete with a birthday door banner, balloons, goodies, a birthday ear hat, and more. Even if you choose not to go all out, if you tell a resort employee that it's your birthday, there's a good chance they'll do something special for you. It is Disney, after all. Birthday flowers and gifts: If you want to treat yourself or surprise the birthday girl/boy, have character-themed flowers or other special treats waiting in your room. Character birthday greetings: Make sure you have your birthday button on when you ask a character for an autograph because they'll write you a special message. Custom cakes: You can order a custom birthday cake to be delivered to one of the table-service restaurants at the parks and resort hotel. Choose between a Mickey or Minnie Mouse shape, a Disney princess cake, or a Disney signature cake, as well as the filling/frosting and any personalizations. Keep in mind that you do have to order at least three days in advance. Birthday song at New Orleans Square: Let the band know for a special birthday serenade. Birthday dining: Make a reservation at one of the park restaurants and make sure to let them know it's your special day! They'll even bring you a birthday dessert. Another fun option is to book a character dining restaurant to celebrate with Ariel, Minnie, and others.