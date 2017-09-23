Let's Discuss: Is Disneyland's New Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Really Worth It?

As soon as Disneyland's brand-new Tomorrowland Skyline Lounge Experience debuted at the park on May 26, we could hardly contain our excitement. A new way to escape the crowds and catch a breather with a unique view of Tomorrowland? Heck yes, sign us up!

Now that the lounge has been up and running for a bit, many park-goers have started offering up their candid reviews of the experience — and they're actually pretty mixed. Though some have praised the area's stunning view of the park and nightly fireworks, others have expressed concerns that it may not be worth the cost. So we've compiled everything you need to know about the Tomorrowland lounge — including the pros and cons of certain features — so you can decide for yourself if this experience is worth splurging on during your next Disneyland visit.

