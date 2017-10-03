This Household Product Will Stop Ants Right in Their Tracks

I woke up one morning to a trail of ants about half a foot wide running across my entire kitchen. Pro tip: do not leave a half-eaten box of pizza open on your counter overnight without shutting the window. Half crying, half on the verge of throwing up, I grabbed the only household product I had under my sink with hopes of it controlling the situation in any way. Thank god, it did.

I sprayed Lysol's All Purpose Cleaner onto the invasion, which stopped every single ant right in its tracks. I also sprayed it on the source of the problem outside the window, which prevented any more from coming in. All I had to do next was Swiffer the trail into a pile for disposal, which was one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen. When the exterminator finally arrived two hours later, there was nothing left for him to do because my ant problem was already solved.

Fast forward to this morning (about a year since the first incident) when I had to deal with a less severe situation in my bathroom, and you can bet that I used my trusted Lysol cleaner once again (though any all-purpose solution should work). I unfortunately didn't have powdered sugar and baking soda to create this ant trap, either. This time, it was less of a trail and more a scattered scene, but the Lysol made it easy to attack from every angle instead of trying to kill each ant individually. So here I am waiting for the exterminator to come tell me I did a great job again.