14 Places on the East Coast of Canada Where You're Guaranteed Insanely Gorgeous Views

Canada has some of the most beautiful views in the world. Many people think of Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver as the go-to destinations in Canada, but the gorgeous east coast of Canada, referred to as the Maritime Provinces, should be high on your bucket list. The Maritimes consist of four provinces: New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The setting is tranquil, the people are pleasant, and the views are unlike anything else in the world.