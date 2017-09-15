13 European Cities 30-Somethings Will Love

 Skip Nav
Looking for something a little different for your next trip away with your friends? If you want to go beyond the usual hotspots, Europe is full of cities that deliver a decent dose of culture but also have the requisite food, fun, and photo opportunities. If you and your favorite ladies spent your 20s downing cocktails in NYC, partying hard in Vegas, and earning your beads in New Orleans, you may fancy a change of pace now that you're in your 30s. And if you've always been an old soul, these cities have plenty of quiet places to escape to. Pamper yourself at a thermal spa in Budapest, shop till you drop in Florence, gorge on chocolate in Bruges, or live that Game of Thrones life in Dubrovnik. These are the cities to add to your 30-something bucket list!

