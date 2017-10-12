10 Female Travel Bloggers of Color You Should Be Following

Everybody deserves to have a chance to see a person who looks like them out there in the world killing it in their field of passion. And sometimes it's easy to feel that with the lack of diversity and representation among influencers in the travel industry, a dreamer can ultimately be disheartened when someone doesn't have a positive role model to show them that it's OK to be who they are and to look the way they do in a foreign place.

Thankfully, there's a movement within the travel influencer community where women of color are making their way to the top and creating names for themselves within this space. These 10 blogs are run by incredible ladies who are doing their thing in the travel world and inspiring other women of color to follow in their footsteps.