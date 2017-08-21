 Skip Nav
Jeep®
Here's How You Can Win a Brand-New Car!
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Martha Stewart
This Genius Hack Will Change How You Fold Your Fitted Sheets Forever
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
A Game of Thrones Monopoly Exists, So Get Ready For Intrigue, Valor, and Betrayal IRL

When you play the Game of Thrones Monopoly, you either win or you . . . go bankrupt? As if the popular board game wasn't contentious enough (seriously, I've had to dodge flying houses and thimbles before), now the stakes will be even higher. The collector's edition version promises to "transport fans into a world of intrigue, valor, and betrayal." I've seen my fair share of betrayals with regular Monopoly, so I'm more than ready to get my hands dirty playing this epic iteration.

Fans can choose between pieces such as a direwolf, a three-eyed raven, a White Walker, and more. Locations on the board include Winterfell, Braavos, King's Landing, and Castle Black. Get the game ($60) and start strategizing ASAP! See photos ahead of what to expect!

Related
10 Game of Thrones Filming Locations That You Can Visit

A Game of Thrones Monopoly Exists, So Get Ready For Intrigue, Valor, and Betrayal IRL
A Game of Thrones Monopoly Exists, So Get Ready For Intrigue, Valor, and Betrayal IRL
A Game of Thrones Monopoly Exists, So Get Ready For Intrigue, Valor, and Betrayal IRL
A Game of Thrones Monopoly Exists, So Get Ready For Intrigue, Valor, and Betrayal IRL
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Geek CultureGame Of ThronesTV ShowsMonopoly
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Scare Game of Thrones Fans During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
Reactions to Sansa Finding Arya's Faces on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
Daenerys Says Jon Snow Is "Too Little" on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
How Does Jorah Know Thoros on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Ser Jorah's Connection to Thoros Is Way More Obscure Than We Thought
by Quinn Keaney
GOT White Walker Costume
Game of Thrones
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds