The Ultimate Under-$100 Gift Guide For College Students
In no time flat, college students will be rushing home in hoards to enjoy home-cooked meals and their old squeaky twin beds for the holiday season. Make sure you get those undergrads the perfect gift for Christmas so that they can go back to school feeling totally prepared. We rounded up the best gifts for under $100 so that your student will give you an A+ when it comes to gift giving.
Drumstick Pens
$8
Bon Voyage 2018 Desk Calendar
$18
from Anthropologie
Oil Slick Flask
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Lattice Wood Small Storage Crate
$19.99
from Target
Mini Oh Snap Printed Leather Journal
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
from shopbop.com
Knotted Hair Tie Set
$12
from Anthropologie
Scratch Map
$26
Leather Triangle Pouch
$49
from Mark & Graham
Custom State Pillows
$85
