The Ultimate Under-$100 Gift Guide For College Students

In no time flat, college students will be rushing home in hoards to enjoy home-cooked meals and their old squeaky twin beds for the holiday season. Make sure you get those undergrads the perfect gift for Christmas so that they can go back to school feeling totally prepared. We rounded up the best gifts for under $100 so that your student will give you an A+ when it comes to gift giving.

Photo Clip Mobile
$17
from guggenheimstore.org
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Stationery
Drumstick Pens
$8
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Stationery
Rifle Paper Co.
Bon Voyage 2018 Desk Calendar
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
domino Desks
Reclaimed Wood Desk Caddy: Medium
$49.99
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Desks
Urban Outfitters
Oil Slick Flask
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Drinkware
Threshold
Lattice Wood Small Storage Crate
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Threshold Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Mini Oh Snap Printed Leather Journal
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Recover Natural Shell Portable Power Charger
$35
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Gap
Dome backpack
$49.95 $30
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Backpacks
west elm
Agate Bookends
$24 $18
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Decorative Pillows
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Anthropologie
Knotted Hair Tie Set
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hair Accessories
Desktop Basketball
$35
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Mint Starter Set
$40
from poppin.com
Buy Now
Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Scratch Map
$26
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Teen Guys' Clothes
Message in a Bottle Flash Drive
$21
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Mark & Graham Women's Fashion
Leather Triangle Pouch
$49
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Women's Fashion
Time Capsule
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pocket Notepad
$7
from riflepaperco.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Decor
Custom State Pillows
$85
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Photo Clip Mobile
Drumstick Pens
Bon Voyage 2018 Desk Calendar
Desk Caddy
Oil Slick Flask
Lattice Wood Storage Crate
Box of Goodies
Oh Snap Leather Journal
Recover Natural Shell Portable Power Charger
Dome Backpack
Agate Stone
Urbanears Headphones
Eleni Hair Tie Set
Chalkboard Growler + Pint Set
Mint Starter Set
Start Where You Are Book
Scratch Map
Message in a Bottle Flash Drive
Monogram Pouch
Time Capsule
Pocket Notepad
Custom State Pillow
