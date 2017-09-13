 Skip Nav
Harry Potter Portable Charger

This Harry Potter Book Cover Portable Charger Is SO Cute — and It's Easy to DIY

If you're of the mindset that essentially all things you own should in some way be Harry Potter-related, well, we're right there with you. Why give regular gifts when you can bless friends and family with Potter paraphernalia? And what are Christmas decorations without a little extra magic?

The same goes for decking out your electronic devices! We spotted an easy DIY for portable chargers that allows you to rep your favorite books in the series by plastering their covers on the device. With just a handful of basic materials, and in just a few easy steps, you can revamp a boring portable charger into something way more special. Watch the video ahead to see how it's done, and Apparate ASAP to your nearest craft store to pick up the necessities for making this adorable DIY.


