Every Ghost-Lover Should Visit These 5 Haunted Pubs in London

London is a town rich in history, conflict, and Victorian-era love triangles, which, as we all well know, means it has a lot of f*cking ghosts. And outside of cemeteries, catacombs, and former dungeons, pubs seem to be where most of of the city's spirits are passing their time. From autopsies performed in committee rooms to dueling brothers and notorious gangsters, here's a look at the stories and apparitions hiding in five of the most haunted jaunts in London.

Cheers to booze and boos!