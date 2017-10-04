10 Costumes For the Girl Who's Obsessed With Old Hollywood Glamour

 Skip Nav
This year, instead of struggling with what to dress up as for Halloween, try channeling something that you love. So if you're totally obsessed with Old Hollywood glamour (because who isn't?), show it off through your costume. To help you decide, we hunted for some fun, fabulous, and even sexy costumes that will make you the star of the party. We looked to Amazon because this megaretailer features a wide array of costumes and brands, so you can make sure to find the perfect choice. So whether you want to show off in a Marilyn Monroe costume or dress up as Betty Boop, we have you covered. Shop our top picks.

Fruit Dress Costume
$67
Buy Now
Hollywood Satin Robe
$23
Buy Now
Betty Boop Costume
$25
Buy Now
Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn Costume Set
$123
Buy Now
I Love Sassy Lucy Costume
$27
Buy Now
Deluxe Marilyn Costume
$22
Buy Now
Egyptian Goddess Costume
$38
Buy Now
Southern Belle Costume
$31
Buy Now
Audrey Hepburn Breakfast at Tiffany's Sleep Set
$109
Buy Now
Marilyn Monroe Dress
$16
Buy Now
Easy Halloween CostumesClassic Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenMarilyn MonroeHalloweenAudrey Hepburn
