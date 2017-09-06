 Skip Nav
Walt Disney World
These Mysterious Myths About Disney Parks Will Scare the Pants Off You
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
Organization
11 Simple Tips For Bedroom Organization

Homemade Dryer Sheets

Make Your Own Eco-Friendly Dryer Sheets


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim

Not only is this laundry solution seriously smart, it is also awesomely eco-friendly. For only pennies, you'll have dryer sheets that can be used over and over and over again. What makes these dryer sheets better than their store-bought counterparts is they can be personalized with your favorite scent and are free of any toxic additives. Along with leaving your clothes feeling soft and fresh, they'll smell clean and ready for wear. And once you try them, you'll wonder why you never made them from scratch in the first place.

Related
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies

What You'll Need:

  • 1/2 cup of vinegar
  • 8 drops tea tree or other essential oil
  • Sealable container
  • Cotton cloths

Directions:

  1. Start by cutting your cotton cloths into smaller sections. I used inexpensive dish towels from the dollar store, but old tee shirts or linens would work wonderfully too.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. Mix together the vinegar and essential oil in a small bowl. Vinegar is a natural softener, and the essential oil gives your clothes a gentle, natural scent. Pour the mixture over the cloths until they are dampened but not soaked. Keep in a securely closed container.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

  1. To use, simply remove a sheet from the container, squeezing any excess liquid back into the jar, and toss into the dryer. To reduce static cling in clothes, reduce the heat temperature of your dryer. When clothes are dry, simply place the sheet back in the jar for use later.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sarah Lipoff

Join the conversation
Home LifeBudget TipsCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
TanyaLankford30771 TanyaLankford30771 3 years
I would think the vinegar would supply a sour smell? I want to try this but don't want to get everything only find out the vinegar adds to much of a strong smell.
LINDAFAGAN89693 LINDAFAGAN89693 3 years
how many times should you be able to reuse the cloths before redipping?
dchoromanski dchoromanski 4 years
I'd think that warming oils probably have extra things added to them that might end up staining your clothes. I'd check the label or the manufacturer's website first. Also, essential oils can be found pretty cheaply on the internet. Amazon is probably your best bet - they offer free shipping quite often. Good luck!
CoMMember13627192041243 CoMMember13627192041243 4 years
Can I use warming oil instead of essential oil ...I cannot find any in our rural community
Budget Tips
11 Practical Tips For Saving Money on Your Summer Road Trip
by Victoria Messina
How to Use Aloe Vera as a Hair Treatment
Beauty News
According to 1 Vlogger, Aloe Vera Can Give You Beach Waves While You Sleep
by Alaina Demopoulos
Cheap Halloween Group Costumes
Budget Tips
59 Creative Homemade Group Costume Ideas
by Hilary White
How Can I Save Money by Using Cash?
Budget Tips
When All the World's a Cash Bar — How to Go On a Cash-Only Budget
by Alyssa Fischer
Cool Upcycling Projects
Budget Tips
200+ Upcycling Ideas That Will Blow Your Mind
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds