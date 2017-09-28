 Skip Nav
Disney
Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Merch Will Have You Losing Your Head
Daylight Saving Time
Here's Why Daylight Saving Time Ends in November This Year
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Make a 3-Ingredient Bleach Alternative Shower Cleaner

Bleach can be harsh both for the environment and your lungs. If your family isn't that keen on using the heavy-duty cleaner to scrub your shower or if someone in your home is sensitive to chemical smells, we have something almost just as good. The best part: you more than likely already have all the ingredients in your home.

It takes just a little bit of elbow grease to scrub off all of the grime. Depending on the amount of grunge, you may have to do two rounds compared to the one round of bleach, but, hey, sometimes it's worth it.

Ingredients
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
EcoCleaningDIY
Join The Conversation
DIY
35+ Ways to Decorate Pumpkins Without Carving
by Brinton Parker
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY
by Hilary White
Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights
Holiday Living
23 Unique Ways to Decorate With Christmas Lights
by Tara Block
DIY Cleaning Products
Eco
Make These 69 DIY Cleaning Products For Pennies
by Sarah Lipoff
How to Clean a Coffee Pot
Eco
How to Naturally Clean Your Coffee Maker
by Sarah Lipoff
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds