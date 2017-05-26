Only Have 1 Day at Disneyland? Yes, It Is Possible to Do Both Parks

Read this before your next trip to Disneyland! I'm a firm believer in the park hopper ticket at Disneyland, because I think it's the best way to get the full experience and hedge your bets against unexpected ride closures and nighttime show cancellations. But what if you only have one day, total, at Disneyland: is it possible to still pack in both Disneyland and California Adventure without losing your marbles? I'm here to tell you, yes, absolutely. I've taken many one-day trips to Disneyland, and it's totally doable to get in the best attractions at both parks in one day (especially if you're doing it without kids). Mind you, it will be a full day, but you'll still have a blast. I promise! Here's how you do it.