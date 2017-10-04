13 Undeniable Traits of an INFJ Personality Type

When I first read about my personality type, I felt like someone had written the description as a personal letter to me. Every word hit the nail on the head and actually helped me understand myself better than ever before. I'm an INFJ, the most rare Myers Briggs type, making up less than one percent of the population. INFJ stands for (I) Introverted, (N) Intuition, (F) Feeling, and (J) Judging. INFJs are "the advocates," with unique strengths and weaknesses that only others who share our type can truly understand. We're contradictory and compassionate, intuitive but also private and sometimes oversensitive. If you're an INFJ, you will be able to relate to these 13 traits the personality type has.

You're a helper. INFJs are helpers who fight for what they believe in and who work to ensure the well-being and equality of others. They have strong convictions and an instinct for understanding people. However, INFJs need to remember to take of themselves, too. Their dedication to the causes they feel most passionate about is one of their greatest strengths, but it can also leave them exhausted and stressed if they forget to practice self-care. You are a private person. Trust doesn't always come that easily to INFJs, and they are generally very private about their personal lives. "A well-developed INFJ knows how to stay well emotionally, physically, and spiritually," says Rachel Green, director of The Emotional Intelligence Institute. "This means they know when they need to take private time to recharge their batteries but they don't stay there. They also know they have to have stimulation from the outer world and to socialize. So they develop a healthy balance between the two." You're extremely good at reading people. Don't try to get anything past an INFJ — they are like human lie detectors. "INFJs are known for their abilities to read people with uncanny accuracy," says Green. You're a perfectionist. INFJs tend to be overachievers, sometimes to a fault. They don't do anything halfway, but this perfectionism has its downsides. "INFJs too often drop or ignore healthy and productive situations and relationships, always believing there might be a better option down the road," says 16 Personalities. This perfectionism can also lead to burnouts if INFJs aren't careful. You're very creative. If someone has a problem, INFJs will find the solution. They are creative thinkers, which is one of their greatest strengths. "Combining a vivid imagination with a strong sense of compassion, INFJs use their creativity to resolve not technical challenges, but human ones," says 16 Personalities. You're compassionate. You tend to "catch" the feelings of others. INFJs are often empaths, meaning they have the ability to relate to and absorb the feelings of other people. They are extremely compassionate and are often caregivers. Not only do INFJs care deeply about the people they have allowed into their lives, but they care about the state of the world at large. You can be oversensitive. "When someone challenges or criticizes INFJs' principles or values, they are likely to receive an alarmingly strong response," says 16 Personalities. INFJs are vulnerable to criticism and do not like to be involved in conflict — though they will engage, if they feel strongly about the subject of the conflict. You're an idealist. INFJs see the world they think it should be, and they believe it's possible to improve it. They're idealists, but not "idle dreamers." INFJs don't just dream about a better world; their characteristic determination leads them to go out and make it so. You're both emotional and logical. INFJs are an interesting combination of traits. They are capable of being level-headed and logical, but allow their emotions to play a factor in their decision-making as well. This means that INFJs' actions reflect a unique combination of wisdom and gut feelings. It's all or nothing for you. INFJs don't waste their time on people or situations if they are not genuine. If they don't see a relationship going anywhere, or if something doesn't enrich their lives, they have no problems cutting it out completely. INFJs want authenticity in everything, and if it they aren't able to find it, they don't want any part of it. You hate small talk. Not only do INFJs have an aversion to inauthentic relationships, they also hate surface-level conversation. This personality type wants to get down to important stuff, and quickly, without wasting time on pointless details. That being said, INFJs are actually gifted with language. They are often creative writers and are able to put onto paper what they can't (or won't) put into words. You're determined. Strong-willed, opinionated, and determined — INFJs don't back down if they care about something, and the combination of passion and persistence is a strength that makes the personality type stand out and get things done. You're all about the big picture. INFJs are deep thinkers who often reflect both on themselves and the world around them. They are able to see an end goal and seek out the "meaning" behind everything.