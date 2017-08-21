 Skip Nav
50 States of Quirky Town Names

The United States is an interesting place, to say the least. With such a huge variety of people and culture and history, it's no wonder there's also a huge variety of interesting city names as well. Sure, you have the run-of-the-mill names like New York, but did you know there's a town in Utah called Virgin? Or a place in Georgia called Butts County? Those do indeed exist. For even more quirky city names, keep reading.

Alabama — Talladega
Alaska — Chicken
Arizona — Show Low
Arkansas — Goobertown
California — Happy Camp
Colorado — Dinosaur
Connecticut — Mystic
Delaware — Smyrna
Florida — Christmas
Georgia — Butts County
Hawaii — Hana
Idaho — Santa
Illinois — Sandwich
Indiana — French Lick
Iowa — What Cheer
Kansas — Dodge City
Kentucky — Krypton
Louisiana — Waterproof
Maine — Shady Nook
Maryland — Finksburg
Massachusetts — Mashpee
Michigan — Climax
Minnesota — Ottertail
Mississippi — Itta Bena
Missouri — Peculiar
Montana — Two Dot
Nebraska — McCool Junction
Nevada — Searchlight
New Hampshire — Bath
New Jersey — Cinnaminson
New Mexico — Pie Town
