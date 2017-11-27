 Skip Nav
Holiday Living
46 Affordable Gifts For Men in Their 20s
Gift Guide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
Sleep
How Many Hours of Sleep You Need Based on Your Zodiac Sign
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Ways Joshua Tree Makes Desert Dreamin' a Reality

Desert thoughts may not necessarily be our default daydreams, but a getaway to Joshua Tree is seriously about to be on your radar. It'll be #Desertgoals (like #dessertgoals but without the cake) galore for your Instagram feed. These scenes from Joshua Tree, CA, will present a solid case for adding it to your daydream docket for good reason. Deserts aren't just hot and sticky barren lands riddled with prickly cacti; they're also chock full of beautiful tones, starlight skies, unique art, and wide open spaces. Did we mention coffee, saloons, and delightful vintage shops? Yeah, that too. Don't even get us started on the sunsets . . . we'll let the photos convince you.

Related
7 Reasons Joshua Tree Is the Ultimate Desert Escape
Joshua Tree Trails
Crossroad's Cafe
Joshua Tree Coffee Company
Desert Scenery
Joshua Tree Saloon
Olde-Timey Shopping
Desert Lodging
Desert Sunsets
Pappy and Harriet's
Stargazing Goals
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Travel TipsAmericaTravel
Travel
Get Cozy in These 7 Real-Life Ice and Igloo Resorts
by Amanda McCoy
Best Train Trips in the World
Travel
The 11 Coolest Train Trips in the World
by Ariana Dickson
Disney Vacations Gift
Walt Disney World
The 1 and Only Gift to Get the Disney Fan in Your Life This Year
by Hilary White
Harry Potter World Christmas Photos
Harry Potter
Christmas Has Arrived at Harry Potter World, and It'll Bring Tears to Your Damn Eyes
by Hilary White
Home Alone 2 Plaza Hotel Package
Holiday Entertainment
Get Excited, Ya Filthy Animals — There's a Home Alone 2 Experience at the Plaza Hotel
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds