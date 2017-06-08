6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Living Amazon Lightweight Sleeping Bags You Won't Believe Amazon's Bestselling Sleeping Bags All Weigh 3 Pounds or Less June 8, 2017 by Krista Jones 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Hiking up a giant hill on vacation while wearing camping gear is a total vibe killer. It's happened to the best of us. Packing light when you want all the luxuries of home isn't always easy, especially when it comes to camping. Save the weight for your other items and invest in lightweight sleeping gear. We found sleeping bags to solve all your problems and some. Up ahead, the best rated options on Amazon. Image Source: Stocksnap / Austin Ban Outdoor Vitals Summit 20°F Down Sleeping Bag The Tent: Outdoor Vitals Summit 20°F Down Sleeping Bag ($160) The Weight: 2.5 pounds Who It's Good For: A cold-climate camper What Reviewers Are Saying: This compact choice is great if you're camping in the snow because it's insulated to keep you super warm. This reviewer said, "Took this on a three day ski touring trip and have zero complaints. Packs up nice and small, great water resistant material for the shell, and it's warm enough for Canadian Winter." RevalCamp Lightweight Sleeping Bag The Tent: RevalCamp Lightweight Sleeping Bag ($30) The Weight: 2 pounds Who It's Good For: The basic camper What Reviewers Are Saying: If you don't want to invest a ton and you prefer the traditional sleeping bag shape over a mummy style, try this one. This reviewer got exactly what he needed. "Purchased this for myself. Used it during a cub scout campout where it got down to about 40 degrees. I was very comfortable with both the temperature and texture of the sleeping bag. It folds down very small and is super lightweight. I love the straps on the outside of the carry bag as it helps to make the bag even smaller and can be adjusted to the size and shape you need it to be." Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag Queen Size XL The Tent: Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag Queen Size XL ($57) The Weight: 3 pounds Who It's Good For: A camping duo What Reviewers Are Saying: This queen-size sleeping bag fits two people or a small family and all under three pounds carrying weight. It even comes with two pillows. No wonder it has over 750 reviews on Amazon and a five-star rating. It was perfect for this reviewer. "It's lightweight, affordable, warm, and I love that the bottom extends out a little bit to keep your head from resting on the ground." Grand Trunk Double Parachute Nylon Print Hammock With Carabiners and Hanging Kit The Tent: Grand Trunk Double Parachute Nylon Print Hammock with Carabiners and Hanging Kit ($58) The Weight: 1.8 pounds Who It's Good For: The camper who can sleep anywhere What Reviewers Are Saying: Who needs a tent when you hang out in your cool sleeping bag? Hike anywhere you want with this ultralight hammock-meets-sleeping bag. This reviewer loved it. "Just made the move to hammock camping. This hammock is a great size and is very well made, as well as being super comfortable. It comes with ropes and carabiners, so you can use it right out of the box if you want." Becozier Sleeping Bag and Stuff Sack The Tent: Becozier Sleeping Bag and Stuff Sack ($40) The Weight: 2.9 pounds Who It's Good For: A camper on a budget What Reviewers Are Saying: If you like the mummy-style sleeping bag, you know they can be expensive. This is a great choice for a cheaper price, according to this reviewer. "Awesome sleeping bag, super lightweight, but really keeps you warm. It's also easy to pack it into a 14-inch portable bag. It doesn't feel like other cheep sleeping bags, this one let me get a very good rest after the hard, wild journey." Share this post CampingAmazonTravelShopping