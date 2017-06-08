You Won't Believe Amazon's Bestselling Sleeping Bags All Weigh 3 Pounds or Less

The Tent: Grand Trunk Double Parachute Nylon Print Hammock with Carabiners and Hanging Kit ($58)

The Weight: 1.8 pounds

Who It's Good For: The camper who can sleep anywhere

What Reviewers Are Saying: Who needs a tent when you hang out in your cool sleeping bag? Hike anywhere you want with this ultralight hammock-meets-sleeping bag. This reviewer loved it. "Just made the move to hammock camping. This hammock is a great size and is very well made, as well as being super comfortable. It comes with ropes and carabiners, so you can use it right out of the box if you want."