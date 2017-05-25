 Skip Nav
MagicBand 2 For Pandora The World of Avatar

Get Ready to Unlock the Ultimate Disney Avatar Experience With 3 New MagicBands

It's finally happening! Pandora's Avatar theme park officially opens on Saturday, May 27, but the key to your sci-fi adventure begins with these three new MagicBands from Disney. The extraterrestrial bands, which allow visitors quick and easy access to the theme park, will be available in purple, blue, and teal in honor of the widely popular Avatar movie series.

The limited-edition purple bands ($33, shown above) are reportedly customized with artwork straight from a coproduction designer for the upcoming Avatar sequels. The blue band ($23) features similar striped and dotted patterns that will remind every Avatar superfan of the Na'vi race in the film.

A special limited-edition teal band ($33) will also be sold in Windtraders specifically for annual Disney Passholders starting on May 27 to commemorate the out-of-this-world Avatar experience. Keep reading to check out photos of the blue and teal bands, then read our exclusive review of Pandora's Avatar Flight of Passage thrill ride.




Pandora: The World Of AvatarWalt Disney WorldDisneyAvatarTravel
