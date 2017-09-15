All of the Exciting Details About Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Disney World

There's nothing quite like the spirit of the holiday season mixing with the magic of Walt Disney World. If you're planning a trip around the holidays this year, then don't miss Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, a celebration of the season that occurs on select nights starting in November.



The event includes holiday decor and entertainment, special photo opportunities, holiday lights, and even snow on on Main Street USA! Here's what park-goers can expect to experience:

A Frozen Holiday Wish — The performance features favorites from the Disney film and culminates in Queen Elsa "using her incredible powers to present a gift to everyone in the kingdom — transforming Cinderella Castle into a glimmering ice palace for the holidays."

— The performance features favorites from the Disney film and culminates in Queen Elsa "using her incredible powers to present a gift to everyone in the kingdom — transforming Cinderella Castle into a glimmering ice palace for the holidays." Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration — This stage show features music, dancing, shimmering snowflakes, and more. Fans can expect to see appearances by Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto — dressed in their Christmas best. Peter Pan visits from Never Land, Alice and the White Rabbit join from Wonderland, and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story hit the stage, plus many more surprise guests!

— This stage show features music, dancing, shimmering snowflakes, and more. Fans can expect to see appearances by Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto — dressed in their Christmas best. Peter Pan visits from Never Land, Alice and the White Rabbit join from Wonderland, and Woody and Jessie from Toy Story hit the stage, plus many more surprise guests! Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade — Festive characters make their way down Main Street USA, and park-goers will even spot Santa on his sleigh during this parade!

— Festive characters make their way down Main Street USA, and park-goers will even spot Santa on his sleigh during this parade! Holiday Wishes Fireworks — Celebrate the Spirit of the Season — A special fireworks show set to the tune of holiday classics lights up the sky over the Magic Kingdom.

Like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, separate admission is required. The event dates are Nov. 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26, and 28 and Dec. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on those nights and runs until midnight. Party ticket holders can also enter the park as early as 4 p.m. to get in some attractions before the evening celebration. Stay tuned for more details!