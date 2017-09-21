How to Discover the Best of Munich in Only 48 Hours

We all know Munich, Germany, and beer pretty much go hand in hand. I mean, hello — Oktoberfest, anyone? But what many people don't realize is how much more there is to this city. Steeped with rich history, stunning architecture, and mesmerizing charm, just one visit to this Bavarian metropolis will leave you wanting more.

Trust me, even after the steins have been emptied and the lederhosen are put away, you'll quickly realize this city's appeal is unwavering, no matter the time of year. So if you're yearning for a eclectic experience, why not eye Munich as your next travel destination? With a city so fascinating, you're guaranteed an adventure. And don't worry about your itinerary — we've got you covered. Tackling everything from accommodations to eateries and activities, your ultimate travel guide awaits!