How to Discover the Best of Munich in Only 48 Hours

We all know Munich, Germany, and beer pretty much go hand in hand. I mean, hello — Oktoberfest, anyone? But what many people don't realize is how much more there is to this city. Steeped with rich history, stunning architecture, and mesmerizing charm, just one visit to this Bavarian metropolis will leave you wanting more.

Trust me, even after the steins have been emptied and the lederhosen are put away, you'll quickly realize this city's appeal is unwavering, no matter the time of year. So if you're yearning for a eclectic experience, why not eye Munich as your next travel destination? With a city so fascinating, you're guaranteed an adventure. And don't worry about your itinerary — we've got you covered. Tackling everything from accommodations to eateries and activities, your ultimate travel guide awaits!

First Things First: Tackling Where to Stay!
Next Up: Tackling Where to Eat!
What makes this beloved bakery unique is how you can directly observe the pastry chefs working their magic — at extremely impressive speeds — through the glass window while you wait. And once the pastries are given their final touches, they are then served wonderfully warm. I'm telling you, all it will take is one bite for this place to become your new favorite spot.
If you're exploring Munich with a group or several others who all have distinctively different palates, swinging by the Viktualienmarkt is a must. What originated as a small farmers market has since evolved to a popular daily market for fresh food and delicatessen. Known for offering exotic ingredients and a wide variety of fruits, veggies, and prepared gourmet food, this market houses 140 stalls and shops ready to appease any and all taste buds. So be sure to come here hungry!
Did I mention there is even green cheese? And the best part about this market — you know, besides the food — is its location. As it's situated in the heart of the city, stopping by here for a quick bite to eat couldn't be easier. While most stalls and shops are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., please note that if you're craving beer first thing in the morning, the biergarten doesn't open until 9 a.m.!
Now, when you're exploring a city that is iconically known for beer (don't worry, I'll be getting to this later on!) and pretzels, you have to hunt down the best of the best, right? Luckily, embarking on a pretzel search will be quite easy to do since you can practically find these twisted carby knots on every corner. And don't worry, you won't break your budget in the process, as you can find pretzels for less than a euro around the city. As for tasting the best of the best, that's where it can get a bit tricky. See, even locals are split when deciding who produces the best pretzels. Some say Rischart, while others vote Müller-Höflinger. My advice? Try as many as you can and come to your own conclusion. And if you're really hungry, there are always the giant pretzels known as riesenbrezen, which serve as the perfect companion for a liter of beer in a local beer garden.
Tackling What to Do, See, and Explore!
If you're an architecture fanatic, you're in for a real treat when exploring these streets. Here, you will find famous historical architecture as well as innovative contemporary designs. If you're seeking to learn the background about all this eye candy, consider joining an architecture tour. For example, Guiding Architects offers a wide variety of tours. Whether you're looking for a short walk or an all-day affair, this company has ready-to-book tours sure to fit any of your desires. And the best part? All tours are provided by either architects, art historians, or architectural journalists, so you can rest assured knowing these guides are the real deal.
But hey, if you'd rather get to know Munich by freely roaming and wandering, I get it, as that's how I spent a lot of my time here, too. It won't take long before you realize this city is packed with hidden courtyards and secret passageways waiting to be discovered. So if you have an open mind and are eager to seek beauty in even the most unexpected places, your eyes will be rewarded with some pretty spectacular sights. For instance, just a stone's throw away from the breathtaking — and most likely crowded — Asam Church is an unnoticed gem called Asamhof. Although this small courtyard filled with small eateries and shops is close in proximity to one of the most beloved tourist attractions, it won't feel this way. Instead, you will get the feeling that you've just entered a faraway land — one without the clusters of crowds.
Looking to see Munich from up above? If so, be sure to climb to the top of St. Peter's Church. This beautiful basilica is the oldest parish church in all of the city and is commonly referred to by locals as "Old Peter." Because it stands tall on the hill of Petersbergl, it provides a breathtaking view at the top. All you need to do is climb 299 steps to get there!
With stunning, panoramic views of Munich's Old Town, chances are your eyes won't even know where to look first. While it was a bit rainy the day my husband and I made the climb, I've read the view even reaches to the Alps when the weather is clear. Now, there is a small entrance fee to climb to the top of the observation deck, but as you can guess, it's totally worth it!
Something else that makes Munich unique? This city has managed to elude the idea of a mundane commute by transforming its subway platforms into opportunities for extraordinary art. So by taking a step underground, you will not only get from point A to point B, but you'll also have the chance to discover a fascinating network of artwork. Pretty cool, don't you think?
Another can't-miss corner of the city is Munich's Marienplatz, aka the the main square. This central location oozes with history and has so much to offer locals and tourists alike. For starters, it's the perfect place to take a step back in time, as you can fantasize about all the markets and tournaments that were once held here throughout the Middle Ages. In addition, you can explore the magnificent Frauenkirche Dresden, also commonly referred to as the "Church of Our Lady." Plus, this square is also home to both the New City Hall and the Old City Hall.
Although Munich houses numerous museums worth visiting, you might be surprised by how much artwork there is sprawling along the streets. However, if you are looking to spend some time wandering museums, I recommend going on Sundays, if possible. The reason? With Munich's long-standing "one euro Sunday" admission policy, you can visit about a dozen of museums without doing too much damage to your travel budget.
If you're a history buff, you'll most likely want to also explore the Feldherrnhalle while wandering throughout Munich. Although this stately hall (also known as Field Marshal's Hall) was built between 1841 and 1844 to commemorate the Bavarian army, it is mostly recognized as being the site of the brief battle that ended Hitler's Beer Hall Putsch in 1923.
Plus, the streets surrounding the Feldherrnhalle are especially pleasing to the eye. Even with gray skies and a nonstop downpour of rain, they sparkled with beauty!
OK, let's finally talk beer. Because, hey, we are in the homeland of the infamous Oktoberfest. Speaking of Oktoberfest, did you know this globally recognized beer festival — aka the largest beer festival on earth — is free to attend? In fact, you don't even have to pay admission to all the surrounding parades and events either! But don't fret if your trip doesn't align with the Oktoberfest festivities, as beer is celebrated year round in Munich! In fact, there are hundreds of biergartens spread across the entire city. All you have to do is decide where to start. If you're seeking to sip on a few frothy pints at a local favorite, don't miss checking out Seehaus. Yet no matter where you end up choosing to go, you're in for a good time.
Quick question: would you ever associate Munich with surfing? While this might sound strange given the fact that this German city is landlocked, surfing in Munich is quite the popular activity. River surfing, that is. Case in point with the Eisbach surfers. For over 35 years, the churning wall of water that surfaces at the Eisbach bridge has attracted surfers from all over the world. While anyone can try to catch a wave, only experienced surfers are encouraged to get in the water, as the rocks and strong currents make this constricted space rather a dangerous endeavor. The great part about this surfers' scene is how it's located just a short walk from the English Garden, one of the largest city parks in the world. So after cheering on the experts in the wetsuits, feel free to make your way to the expansive green space that's even larger than New York City's Central Park. With over 900 acres at your fingertips, you'll have plenty of opportunity to relish some fresh air.
Finally, if you're seeking to get out of the city for a bit to marvel in the breathtaking surrounding areas, I highly recommend taking the train to Neuschwanstein Castle. Not only is this one of the most popular attractions in all of Europe, but this is also the castle that inspired Walt Disney to create the Magic Kingdom. So if you want to feel like a king or queen for the day, by all means, come here! You can take a stroll around the spectacular grounds, all while admiring the castle's magnificent hilltop beauty. Just make sure you plan ahead. With over 1.4 million visitors each year, Neuschwanstein can become quite crowded. I recommend skipping the snoozes and getting here as early as possible. Trust me, the early wake-up call will be well worth it and you can sleep on the train ride back to the city.
