The 7 Coolest Tech Gadgets Out in 2017
June 9, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams

When it comes to rising tech trends, right now we're seeing a big focus on products that will make your life easier. Whether that means giving you time back in your day or keeping things all in one place, products are being designed to make the wearer's day better. Instead of trying to keep up with the constant stream of new stuff coming to market, let us do the hard work for you. Up ahead, we rounded up the most mesmerizing, useful items you'll want to get this year. Check them out.

Sharper Image Waterproof Action Camera and Music Player

The Sharper Image Waterproof Action Camera and Music Player ($250) has many useful functions. It's one of the only speakers that can play all of your music without relying on the connection of your phone. You sync it through WiFi and download your music onto the speaker, then it's ready to play. Your phone doesn't even need to be close by. It also has a built-in camera so you can film your experiences while you're out in a lake, ocean, or pool.

Misfit Shine 2 White Activity Tracker

We love the function of activity trackers, but it's so hard to find one with a sleek look. The Misfit Shine 2 Activity Tracker ($127) monitors your steps and sleeping patterns. It's stylish and modern, so you'll actually want to wear it all day long. It's also water resistant, so you don't have to worry about ruining it with a spill.

Breo iSee360 Eye Massager

Are your eyes tired from staring at a screen all day? The Breo iSee360 Eye Massager ($120) will relieve that with a combination of air pressure, vibrations, magnetic energy, infrared heat, and music. It has multiple settings so you can customize it to your exact preference. Don't be surprised if you feel revived after just one session.

Anthropologie Golden Heart Portable Charger

The Anthropologie Golden Heart Portable Charger ($34) is compatible with most smart phones and tablets. You can charge it by plugging it into an outlet, and it will provide your device with up to two hours of power. While there are many options for chargers, the rose gold finish is easy on the eyes. Sold.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set

This Moleskine Smart Writing Set ($199) is practically magic. Write in the notebook and your words or drawings will move onto your phone automatically. It transfers your exact handwriting, too, so it's like having a real notepad on your iPhone. This is useful for college students who need to share notes or send jotted-down ideas in an email.

PHILO Headphones

We love the PHILO Headphones ($34) because they prevent annoying tangling. The spool-like design keeps the cord wrapped up and neat, and you can easily make the cord longer or shorter so you won't feel restrained no matter what you're doing. These headphones come in seven different colors, too. You'll never be limited in headphone shades again.

BlendSMART2 Rotating Foundation Brush Starter Set

This BlendSMART2 Rotating Foundation Brush Starter Set ($69) is the future of makeup application. It includes a battery-operated rotating brush that will blend your makeup to perfection. The movement allows you to get a streak-free finish without hardly any effort. Beauty girls will never have to endure the pangs of blending mishaps again.