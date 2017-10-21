Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes to Buy
You'll Have Zero Regrets Wearing 1 of These Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes
Fans of the classic Tim Burton Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas have probably already watched it 100 times this Fall (or maybe that's just me?), and you can't help but find loads of Halloween costume inspiration. If you're hoping to get in touch with your inner Jack Skellington, Sally, or Oogie Boogie this Oct. 31, here are 20-plus ways to do it!
