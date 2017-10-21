 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Have Zero Regrets Wearing 1 of These Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes

Fans of the classic Tim Burton Disney film The Nightmare Before Christmas have probably already watched it 100 times this Fall (or maybe that's just me?), and you can't help but find loads of Halloween costume inspiration. If you're hoping to get in touch with your inner Jack Skellington, Sally, or Oogie Boogie this Oct. 31, here are 20-plus ways to do it!

Related
This Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Is What Dreams Are Made Of
Jack Skellington Costume
$49
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Tuxedo Cosplay T-Shirt
$9
Buy Now
Oogie Boogie Mask
$50
Buy Now
Jack Skater Dress
$55
Buy Now
Jack Pinstripe Jacket
$42
Buy Now
Jack and Sally Reversible Dress, Plus Size
$32
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Deluxe Costume
$49
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Dress
$33
Buy Now
Sally Skater Dress
$55
Buy Now
Jack and Sally Reversible Dress
$41
Buy Now
Adult Sally Dress Costume
$35
Buy Now
Jack Skellington Button-Down Shirt
$35
Buy Now
Adult Sassy Sally Costume
$50
Buy Now
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington
Oogie Boogie
Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
Sally / Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington / Sally
Sally
Oogie Boogie
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington
Sally
Jack Skellington
Start Slideshow
Halloween Costumes For MenHalloween Costumes For WomenDisney Halloween CostumesThe Nightmare Before ChristmasHalloween CostumesDisneyHalloweenShoppingMovies
Shop More
Disguise Men's Fashion SHOP MORE
Oakley
Two Face Fashion Sunglasses
from Zappos
$193$170.99
Volatile
Bolten
from 6pm.com
$59.99$29.99
Volatile
Hyde
from 6pm.com
$85$34.99
Volatile
Ashford
from 6pm.com
$59.99$29.99
Volatile
Ashlee
from 6pm.com
$94.99$47.99
Disney Intimates SHOP MORE
yoox.com
CATH KIDSTON x DISNEY Sleepwear
from yoox.com
$35
Disney
Women's 6-pk. Disney's Minnie Mouse No-Show Socks
from Kohl's
$12
yoox.com
EMMA J SHIPLEY x DISNEY Nightgowns
from yoox.com
$249
yoox.com
EMMA J SHIPLEY x DISNEY Nightgowns
from yoox.com
$249
yoox.com
EMMA J SHIPLEY x DISNEY Robes
from yoox.com
$446
Disguise Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Legacy
Slim Disguise Shaper Tank
from QVC
$16.68
Legacy
As Is Slim Disguise Shaper Tank
from QVC
$12.50
Legacy
As Is Slim Disguise Shaper Tee with 3/4 Sleeve
from QVC
$11.50
Legacy
Slim Disguise Shaper Tee with 3/4 Sleeves
from QVC
$13.92
Fit 4 U
Tummy Soho Paisley Swimsuit with Tie Front Top
from QVC
$41.58
Kohl's Pajamas AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylecubby
stylecubby
vidafashionista
avalonandkelly
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds