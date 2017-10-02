Park-Goers Are Buying Multiple Oogie Boogie Popcorn Buckets at a Time For an Infuriating Reason

Experiencing Disneyland for the first time while decked out for the Halloween season was amazing. I've been visiting the parks since I was a little kid but have never visited this time of year until this past weekend, just a week after it geared up for the holiday. Seeing Disneyland festively decorated only reignited my love for the park, and I couldn't wait to get my hands on one of the fun popcorn buckets I'd been hearing so much about.

But immediately upon entering the park, I noticed lines wrapped around every concession stand that sold the ever-popular Oogie Boogie bucket. What I thought was a line for the Haunted Mansion ride was actually for the Nightmare Before Christmas character.

Not only did that discourage me from getting one myself (I was not about to wait an hour like everyone else), but it also really pissed me off when I realized so many of the park-goers' intention. I can't tell you how many people I saw throughout the day struggling to hold the four or five buckets they bought at a time just to resell them online. I'm sure some of them wanted to bring them back as gifts, but it was disheartening to see these buckets being sold on eBay for $35 to $45 (originally $15).

I can normally respect the hustle, but part of what makes Disneyland so magical is the park experience itself as well as the souvenirs that are only available to purchase when you're there. Buyers are ruining both the experience (for themselves) and the novelty of Disney items by wanting to make a quick buck, and that's not f*cking cool.