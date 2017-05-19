 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Gorgeous Escapes Where It Feels Like Summer All Year Round
Budget Tips
How My Boyfriend and I Vacationed in Cabo For 5 Days For $621 Each
Family Travel
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Universal Studios Water Park, Volcano Bay
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
11 Gorgeous Escapes Where It Feels Like Summer All Year Round

Summer is obviously the best season, but it's also one of the most expensive times to travel. A great money-saving tip is to book a vacation during the shoulder seasons like late Spring and early Fall. While you beat the crowds during these off times, you won't always get the best weather — unless you go to the right spots.

We've found some of the best places around the world where you can chase Summer all year long. Our criteria was an average temperature of high 70s to 80s along with great beaches, so that paradise is within reach during the Winter months and beyond. See the list ahead!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Rome
by Sara Cagle
Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes
Travel
The Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley Will Make Your Jaw Drop
by Hilary White
Books About Refugees
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
by Eleanor Sheehan
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Party-Girl Beauty Products
Makeup
by Kristin Granero
Best Horror Movies About Sharks
Summer
by Quinn Keaney
Best Summer Travel Destinations in the US
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
A Taste of Island Life at Four Seasons Resort Maui
Summer
Here's What It's Like to Experience a $16,500 Culinary Adventure on Maui
by Tara Block
Summer Bucket List For Friends
Summer
The Ultimate Summer Bucket List For BFFs
by Ashley Paige
Ayesha Curry's Key Lime Pie With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
ayesha curry
by Brandi Milloy
Coolest Tree Houses
Travel
21 Unreal Tree Houses You Only Thought Existed in Your Fantasies
by Macy Cate Williams
RompHim Male Rompers Video
Fashion Trends
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds