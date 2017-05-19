11 Gorgeous Escapes Where It Feels Like Summer All Year Round

Summer is obviously the best season, but it's also one of the most expensive times to travel. A great money-saving tip is to book a vacation during the shoulder seasons like late Spring and early Fall. While you beat the crowds during these off times, you won't always get the best weather — unless you go to the right spots.

We've found some of the best places around the world where you can chase Summer all year long. Our criteria was an average temperature of high 70s to 80s along with great beaches, so that paradise is within reach during the Winter months and beyond. See the list ahead!