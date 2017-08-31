 Skip Nav
Tattoos
30 Positive Tattoo Ideas
Cleaning Tips
The Easiest Way to Clean the Lint Vent in Your Dryer (and You Should Do It Today!)
Sex
These Sexy '90s Movie Scenes Will Make You Sweat

Podcasts That Help You Sleep

6 Podcasts That Will Put You Right to Sleep

There's a better method to catching some shut-eye than counting sheep. If that works for you, great! But if not, try adding a sleep-inducing podcast to your bedtime routine. Below are a mix of soothing sounds and stories and episodes focused on achieving an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), like spine-tingling, to choose from.

If you have trouble sleeping, keep in mind that a good night's rest can also be attainable by changing habits during the day. Fit in an exercise in the morning, for example, decompress before hitting the sheets, tune into a podcast, and you'll be asleep before you know it.

Check out six podcasts that are even better than a bedtime story.

Related
24 Relaxing Songs to Help You Sleep
  1. Sleep Whispers — The ASMR Podcast: ASMR artist Harris whispers the entire duration of the podcast, which is strangely relaxing. So far, he's whispered fairy tales, a "fade-to-sleep" session, and trivia.
  2. Sleep With Silk: There are five separate podcast series within Sleep With Silk, including Sleep With Nature Sounds, Sleep With Background Noise, and Sleep With Binaural Beats. Enjoy noises like howling with drizzling rain and a small fan blowing.
  3. Game of Drones: This Sleep With Me podcast series is narrated by a guy named Scooter who has the ability to make such an action-packed show like Game of Thrones sound incredibly boring. He recaps and analyzes every episode for about an hour and a half or more, but you'll be knocked out cold way before he's done.
  4. The Auracle — The ASMR Podcast: In this ASMR podcast, The Auracle guides you through a series of unintelligible whispers, cupping, tapping, and more. Her soothing voice layered on top of mouth sounds will have you drifting off in no time.
  5. Sleep and Relax ASMR: This podcast/YouTube channel offers whispered words, soothing narrations, and background noise and music to sleep to. Learn about Edgar Allan Poe's life in detail; listen to a train ride in Brussels, Belgium; and more.
  6. ASMR Sleep Station: Enjoy boring commentary on random subjects, technical reading, white noises, and whispers. The Sleep Station features a variety of sleep-inducing options, each episode running for about 30 minutes to an hour.
Image Source: StockSnap / Joseph Gonzalez
Join the conversation
PodcastsSleepWellness
Join The Conversation
Sleep
If You've Dreamed That Your Teeth Fell Out, There's an Important Meaning Behind It
by Macy Cate Williams
Self-Care Exercise
Wellness
The Most Productive Thing to Do When You're Feeling Like Complete Sh*t
by Hilary White
Lottery Horror Stories
Budget Tips
Lottery Horror Stories That Will Make You Think Twice About Buying That Ticket
by Annie Gabillet
5 Reasons Why It's Important to Own a Humidifier
Sleep
Can't Kick Your Sinus Infection? This Can Help
by Lizzie Fuhr
What to Do on a Rest Day
Sleep
10 Ways to Spend Your Rest Day to Recover, Renew, and Restore
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds