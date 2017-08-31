6 Podcasts That Will Put You Right to Sleep

Podcasts That Help You Sleep
There's a better method to catching some shut-eye than counting sheep. If that works for you, great! But if not, try adding a sleep-inducing podcast to your bedtime routine. Below are a mix of soothing sounds and stories and episodes focused on achieving an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), like spine-tingling, to choose from.
If you have trouble sleeping, keep in mind that a good night's rest can also be attainable by changing habits during the day. Fit in an exercise in the morning, for example, decompress before hitting the sheets, tune into a podcast, and you'll be asleep before you know it.
Check out six podcasts that are even better than a bedtime story.
- Sleep Whispers — The ASMR Podcast: ASMR artist Harris whispers the entire duration of the podcast, which is strangely relaxing. So far, he's whispered fairy tales, a "fade-to-sleep" session, and trivia.
- Sleep With Silk: There are five separate podcast series within Sleep With Silk, including Sleep With Nature Sounds, Sleep With Background Noise, and Sleep With Binaural Beats. Enjoy noises like howling with drizzling rain and a small fan blowing.
- Game of Drones: This Sleep With Me podcast series is narrated by a guy named Scooter who has the ability to make such an action-packed show like Game of Thrones sound incredibly boring. He recaps and analyzes every episode for about an hour and a half or more, but you'll be knocked out cold way before he's done.
- The Auracle — The ASMR Podcast: In this ASMR podcast, The Auracle guides you through a series of unintelligible whispers, cupping, tapping, and more. Her soothing voice layered on top of mouth sounds will have you drifting off in no time.
- Sleep and Relax ASMR: This podcast/YouTube channel offers whispered words, soothing narrations, and background noise and music to sleep to. Learn about Edgar Allan Poe's life in detail; listen to a train ride in Brussels, Belgium; and more.
- ASMR Sleep Station: Enjoy boring commentary on random subjects, technical reading, white noises, and whispers. The Sleep Station features a variety of sleep-inducing options, each episode running for about 30 minutes to an hour.
