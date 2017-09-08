10 Halloween Pumpkin-Carving Must Haves That You Need This Year

If you compete in a pumpkin-carving contest every year, then you know how competitive it can get. But if you've never participated in one, maybe this year it's time to start. Instead of using an old kitchen knife to cut a triangle face, take it to the next level. There are so many tools and stencils out there to help you design the ultimate winning prize. Whether you're a Hello Kitty fan and want to re-create your favorite cat, or you're ready to whip out the drill and create some realistic faces, we found some cool tools for you. Shop our top carving must haves this year.