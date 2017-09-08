 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Halloween Pumpkin-Carving Must Haves That You Need This Year

If you compete in a pumpkin-carving contest every year, then you know how competitive it can get. But if you've never participated in one, maybe this year it's time to start. Instead of using an old kitchen knife to cut a triangle face, take it to the next level. There are so many tools and stencils out there to help you design the ultimate winning prize. Whether you're a Hello Kitty fan and want to re-create your favorite cat, or you're ready to whip out the drill and create some realistic faces, we found some cool tools for you. Shop our top carving must haves this year.

Sculpt Pro Pumpkin Carving Tools
$11
Buy Now
Deluxe Pumpkin Scoop
$8
Buy Now
Hello Kitty Pumpkin Carving Kit
$7
Buy Now
Dremel 6-Volt Pumpkin Carving Kit
$19
Buy Now
Realistic Pumpkin Carving Designs Book
$13
Buy Now
Pumpkin Carving Tool and Stencil Set
$14
Buy Now
Color Changing Lights
$7
Buy Now
Star Wars Pumpkin Carving Kit
$6
Buy Now
Messermeister 3-Piece Pumpkin Carving Set
Pumpkin Carving Tool and Stencil Set
Color Changing Pumpkin Light
Sculpt Pro Pumpkin Carving Tools
The Perfect Pumpkin Deluxe Pumpkin Scoop
Gemmy Hello Kitty Pumpkin Carving Kit
Dremel 7000-PK 6-Volt Pumpkin Carving Kit
Stencil Dracula
Realistic Pumpkin Carving : 24 Scary, Spooky, and Spine-Chilling Designs
Star Wars Pumpkin Carving Kit
Start Slideshow
Halloween DIYPumpkin CarvingHalloween
Shop More
Target Home & Living SHOP MORE
Target
Clay Art Bowl 6in Porcelain - Blue Block Print
from Target
$5.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon Camden 3 Shelf Ladder Bookcase Black Cherry
from Target
$79.99$59.99
Linon Home Décor
Linon 5 Shelf Bookcase Black
from Target
$259.99$194.99
Baxton Studio
Elizabeth Modern And Contemporary Fabric Upholstered Panel - Stitched Platform Bed
from Target
$299.99$224.99
Threshold
Outdoor Throw Blanket - Black Diamond
from Target
$34.99
Target Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Organization
Genius Storage Solutions to Make Your Bedroom Feel Larger — All Under $68
by Rebecca Brown
Decor Shopping
Caution! These 98 Cool and Creepy Halloween Decorations Will Leave You Bewitched
by Macy Cate Williams
Best of 2017
40 Toys Your Kids Will Be Obsessed With This Year
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Makeup
These 28 Drugstore Finds Prove Nontoxic Makeup Doesn't Have to Be Expensive
by Annie Gabillet
Target Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
heatherholtphoto
the.w.group.real.estate
house.becomes.home
decorkill
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds