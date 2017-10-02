Random Acts of Kindness Ideas
109 Random Acts of Kindness You Can Start Doing Today
We can get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of everyday life that we often forget to think of others. But a small gesture of kindness can not only make someone else's entire day, but it can also make you feel good. So why not spread the love and try a random act of kindness today? Here are 109 ideas to get you started:
- Help an elderly person cross the street.
- Help a younger sibling with homework or college and scholarship applications.
- Let a car merge in front of you and do it with a smile.
- Participate in a beach cleanup.
- Adopt an animal from the shelter.
- Help rebuild destroyed homes and communities.
- Pay the toll for the car behind you.
- Introduce yourself to neighbors and bring baked goods or sweets.
- Buy an extra cup of coffee in the morning and give to a co-worker.
- Wash your roommate's dishes for them.
- Smile at people.
- Open the door for someone.
- Help someone with their bags or luggage.
- Offer to take a picture for tourists.
- Leave a nice note for your partner.
- Pay for the coffee for the person behind you.
- Share your class notes with a classmate.
- Help a friend move.
- Talk to someone new and make a new friend.
- Make your roommate's bed for them.
- Help a lost tourist find his or her way
- Pick up litter and put it in a trash can.
- Make a homemade treat for your pet.
- Forgive yourself for any mistakes you've made.
- Mentor someone.
- Give a generous tip to your waiter.
- Use a reusable water bottle or cup to help the environment.
- Plan a vacation for your parents.
- Bring a welcome gift to new neighbors.
- Respond to emails or texts promptly.
- Befriend a lonely person.
- Reach out to someone you haven't talked to in a while.
- Compliment a stranger.
- Eat and buy local.
- Let someone take your parking spot.
- Plan a scavenger hunt for your kids.
- Buy or make a DIY toy for your pet.
- Volunteer to give a tour of your school.
- Don't honk at cars (or people).
- Bring sweet treats to the office to share.
- Treat yourself to a nice long bath.
- Donate your blood at a blood drive.
- Sit with someone who is eating alone.
- Read to the elderly.
- Tell your parents you love them and how much you appreciate everything they have done for you.
- Let someone go in front of you at the cashier.
- Donate clothes and shoes to the needy.
- Clean up after someone in the lunchroom or cafeteria.
- Give your partner a massage.
- Recommend your favorite restaurant to a tourist.
- Volunteer at a soup kitchen.
- Wash your partner's car for them.
- Let go of old grudges.
- Help your kids build a tree house.
- Do your sibling's household chore.
- Praise a child to the parents while the child is present.
- Hold the elevator door for others.
- Offer someone a piece of gum.
- Bring misplaced shopping carts back to the designated area.
- Organize a study session for your classmates.
- Send a photo in a frame to your parents (or grandparents).
- Offer to babysit your friends' kids for free.
- Donate your locks of hair.
- Tell someone you've fought with that you're sorry and that you forgive them.
- Sign up to be an organ donor.
- Leave extra time in a parking meter.
- Pay for your friend's tab.
- Return a lost item to the owner.
- Visit a nursing home and make a new friend.
- If it rains a lot in your area, give an umbrella to a homeless person.
- Be kind to someone you dislike.
- Encourage someone who is working hard at the gym.
- Vacuum the floor for your roommate.
- Take a shorter shower to conserve water.
- Make a donation in your name to a charity you care about.
- Bring homemade food, like a lasagna or casserole, to a new mom or single mom.
- Teach a child how to ride a bike.
- Bring a homeless person some food and a drink.
- Send a care package to your children, friends, or elderly parents.
- Email your boss or professor and tell them how much you love learning from them.
- Say "good morning" and "thank you" to public service workers (bus drivers, police officers, mail carriers, and firefighters).
- Help a friend hunt for a job.
- Let your friend vent and listen to her problems.
- Make a playlist for your friends.
- Let someone else take your seat on public transportation.
- Praise the work of others.
- Tell a street performer how amazing he or she is.
- Share your umbrella with someone who didn't bring one.
- Cook a meal for your partner.
- Help someone carry groceries to the car.
- Offer to work late for a co-worker who needs to leave early
- Donate books to the local library or bookstore.
- Let go of the stress in your life by having an at-home spa day.
- Volunteer at an animal shelter during adoption events.
- Sponsor a child in a developing country.
- Write a letter to your former schoolteachers and tell them how much they influenced you.
- Ride your bike to work or school.
- Help someone change the tires.
- Sign up for a bone marrow donation.
- Volunteer at a disabled student's learning center.
- Fold the laundry for your partner.
- Offer your seat on a plane so a family or couple can sit together.
- Support your own and your friends' kids at their recitals and games.
- Be proud of all your accomplishments.
- Participate in a fund-raiser or donation.
- Tell your partner that he or she looks extra handsome or beautiful today.
- Offer to pick up your friend's children after school.
- Offer to pet-sit for your friend for free.
- Hug someone you love like you mean it.
